UI+police+report+assault+with+injury+outside+Art+Building+West

In a Hawk Alert on Monday evening, the University of Iowa Department of Public Safety asked the UI community to avoid the area.

The University of Iowa Department of Public Safety reported an assault with injury outside the UI Art Building West on Monday.

UI police wrote in a Hawk Alert sent at 10:58 p.m. that there is a possible suspect who is a white male with brown hair and a red and white jacket.

The alert told the campus community to avoid the area.

In another alert at 11:09 p.m., UI police asked people to be aware of their surroundings and report any suspicious activity to 319-335-5022 or dial 911 in an emergency.