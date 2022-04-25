Iowa women’s golf finishes last at 2022 Big Ten Championships

The Hawkeyes shot a three-round team score of 76-over-par at Fox Chapel Golf Course in Pittsburgh.

Dana Lerner practices at Finkbine Golf Course on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. Lerner has played with the University of Iowa since 2018.

The Iowa women’s golf team finished the 2021-22 season with a 14th-place showing at the Big Ten Tournament last weekend in Pittsburgh at Fox Chapel Golf Course. The Hawkeyes shot a three-round team score of 76-over-par.

Junior Jacque Galloway was the Hawkeyes’ highest finisher, placing 58th with an 18-over-par score in three rounds of action.

Michigan’s Monet Chun won the individual tournament with an 8-under-par total of 205. The Wolverines took the tournament’s team crown with a 5-over-par 857.

For the Hawkeyes, Galloway competed alongside freshmen Paula Miranda and Caroline Gray, juniors Lea Zeitler and Morgan Goldstein, and senior Dana Lerner.

Miranda, Zeitler, Goldstein, Lerner, and Gray finished 64th, 68th, 71st, 82nd, and 84th, respectively.

On the three-day event, Iowa combined for just 12 birdies, made 109 bogies, and posted 20 scores of double bogey or worse.

Goldstein’s second-round score of 4-over-par 75 was the lowest single round any Hawkeye shot in Pittsburgh.

The conference championship signaled the end of a spring season that saw the Hawkeyes record just one top-10 finish. The Hawkeyes’ best performance of the spring came at the Maryb S. Kauth Invitational. Iowa placed ninth at that tournament. Only nine teams competed in the Maryb S. Kauth Invitational.

The Hawkeyes will lose three seniors during the offseason — barring the utilization of additional COVID-19-related eligibility. Lerner, Manuela Lizarazu, and Jordan Amelon were the only seniors listed on Iowa’s active roster at the end of the 2021-22 season.