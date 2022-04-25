Iowa men’s basketball’s Courtney Eldridge promoted to assistant coach

Eldridge has previously served as the Hawkeyes’ video coordinator and director of recruiting and player development since joining the program in 2017.

Iowa men’s basketball announced Monday that director of recruiting and player development Courtney Eldridge has been promoted to assistant coach.

Eldridge will fill the position vacated by Billy Taylor, who left Iowa for a head coaching job at Elon.

Eldridge has been on Iowa’s staff since 2017, first serving as the Hawkeyes’ video coordinator. The 41-year-old coach was promoted to director of recruiting and player development in 2019.

Eldridge specialized in film breakdown, player development edits, and assisted the coaching staff with statistical data and analytics as the Hawkeyes’ video coordinator.

“I am thankful to [head coach Fran] McCaffery and [athletic director] Gary Barta for this opportunity,” Eldridge said via release. “I have been in Iowa City the past six years, and I know how special this community and program is. I am excited to mentor the student-athletes in our program.”

Eldridge first met McCaffery at University of North Carolina-Greensboro in 1998. McCaffery, who was at the helm of the UNC-Greensboro basketball team from 1998-2005, coached Eldridge from 1998-2002. Eldridge then played over 12 years of professional basketball overseas before returning to the U.S. to begin coaching.

“I have had a relationship with Courtney for a long time,” McCaffery said in a release. “He played for me at UNCG, has been on my staff, and has a great relationship with our players. He is a tireless worker, who has tremendous character and experience that will benefit our program.”

Eldridge’s prior experience in coaching includes being a boys’ basketball coach at East Boston High School and Saint Joseph Prep School in Brighton, Massachusetts.

The Iowa men’s basketball program has not yet announced plans to hire a new director of recruiting and player development.