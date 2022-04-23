Photos: Iowa spring football practice

Iowa football held a spring practice at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday. Three Iowa quarterbacks led scrimmage drives. Spencer Petras, Alex Padilla, and Joe Labas all saw action. Petras received practice reps with the first team.

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz discussed the three quarterbacks following the practice. “I think all three have made a lot of progress,” Ferentz said. “Alex had some injury issues he was dealing with the first couple weeks. His work was limited.”

For the first time, fans saw freshman Xavier Nwankpa in an Iowa uniform. The highly touted Des Moines Dowling Catholic prospect rotated in and out with the starting team.

The Hawkeyes open up their schedule by facing the South Dakota State Jackrabbits in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 3.