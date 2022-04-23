Photos: 2022 Musco Twilight

Iowa track and field held the Musco Twilight at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track in Iowa City on Saturday. The Hawkeyes hosted Creighton, Drake, Dubuque, Hawkeye Community College, Indian Hills Community College, Iowa, Iowa Central Community College, Iowa State, Iowa Western Community College, Northern Illinois, Northern Iowa, and Western Illinois competed in its only home outdoor meet of the season.

Former Iowa 800-meter dash runner Eric Sowinski set a facility record in the competition. The 2012 graduate finished first in the 800-meter with a time of 1:47.49.

Following competition, Iowa head coach Joey Woody discussed the environment. “There was a great atmosphere out here today,” Woody said. “It was fun to compete in front of the hometown crowd.”

The Hawkeyes next head to the Drake Relays in Des Moines on Wednesday.