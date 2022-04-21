LUXURY+ACCESSORIES+EVERY+WOMAN+SHOULD+INVEST+IN

Branded bags

Thanks to the internet, now women are able to resell luxury items. Thus, investing in a Gucci bag would mean that you will get a return on that. However, men might not be the potential customer for the second hand branded bags, but you can have many people aspiring to get them in your close friend’s circle.

Limited edition items

This unique marketing campaign has made people go crazy. There are many renowned companies selling their limited edition articles, and the brand conscious lot would do anything to get the limited edition. Thus, as a wise investor, you should buy some limited editor articles. These will not be for your use, but there is no harm in using those articles,so later on when you feel that those limited editor articles are out of stock, you can put them on sale. Now you are not bound to sell at the same price as the company.

For earning profits on those limited editions, you should put them on a higher rate. It is mainly because of the simple economic method of demand and supply. There will be several people willing to buy the limited edition items, therefore, it is natural to sell it at a higher rate than the manufacturing company.

Branded watches

Watches have always been a style statement, and people love to wear them. Many people still have a huge collection of watches. If you also love to have wrist watches, then it can be a nice way to invest your money.

After many years you or your children can sell those watches at a higher rate as antiques. You never know when those watches will turn out to be a treasure. Thus, buying watches cna be a great luxury item to invest your money in.

Heavy jewellery sets

These sets are for formal wear, but having two or three gold or platinum sets would not only be an asset for you, but will also serve as a status marker. Thus, instead of always buying the simple sets, you should also consider the heavier sets. You might not wear them every other day, but for your sister’s wedding, or to pass on as a heirloom you may buy such items. So that at the hour of need you might sell them and get a handsome amount in return.

Gold coins

Gold coins are also considered a luxury item. You can have variously designed gold coins, frame them, and use them as a framed antique.