LUXURY ACCESSORIES EVERY WOMAN SHOULD INVEST IN
April 21, 2022
Gone are the days when women were not considered smart enough to invest. Today, they are running the world as much as men. Thus, it is very important to educate women about finance, investment, and capital management. Otherwise, our world on a global level will suffer the loss.
However, we cannot force women to buy properties, lands, watches or cars only. Women have a different attitude than men, therefore, it is necessary to ask them or suggest that they invest in the things they like. It is simple human psychology that any investor would be more satisfied after investing in things that they personally admire. As far as the general perception about women is concerned, it is very obvious that women love pretty and luxury things. Each woman around you would think of having a vast collection of fine jewellery, why should not they? Imagine for a second that all women of this world have changed their minds, and they are no longer interested in getting luxury jewellery items. What would be the result of such a change? Of course, the gold, and white gold markets will collapse, and all these businesses running solely on the women’s emotion would be no more.
Thus, when advising a woman about investment, it is necessary to suggest them luxury accessories. They will not only be able to boast about their property, but also hook their capital in something valuable which will be profitable in return.
Everyday jewellery
Unlike men, women love to have different casual jewellery sets. These are either made up of gold or white gold. In the east, women will prefer gold, while in western countries they might like platinum more. Whatever the metal is, these casual and everyday sets would be profitable, and an asset to them. Thus, to adorn themselves, and look better in the long run, women must think of having simple chains, necklaces, and studs.
Branded bags
Thanks to the internet, now women are able to resell luxury items. Thus, investing in a Gucci bag would mean that you will get a return on that. However, men might not be the potential customer for the second hand branded bags, but you can have many people aspiring to get them in your close friend’s circle.
Limited edition items
This unique marketing campaign has made people go crazy. There are many renowned companies selling their limited edition articles, and the brand conscious lot would do anything to get the limited edition. Thus, as a wise investor, you should buy some limited editor articles. These will not be for your use, but there is no harm in using those articles,so later on when you feel that those limited editor articles are out of stock, you can put them on sale. Now you are not bound to sell at the same price as the company.
For earning profits on those limited editions, you should put them on a higher rate. It is mainly because of the simple economic method of demand and supply. There will be several people willing to buy the limited edition items, therefore, it is natural to sell it at a higher rate than the manufacturing company.
Branded watches
Watches have always been a style statement, and people love to wear them. Many people still have a huge collection of watches. If you also love to have wrist watches, then it can be a nice way to invest your money.
After many years you or your children can sell those watches at a higher rate as antiques. You never know when those watches will turn out to be a treasure. Thus, buying watches cna be a great luxury item to invest your money in.
Heavy jewellery sets
These sets are for formal wear, but having two or three gold or platinum sets would not only be an asset for you, but will also serve as a status marker. Thus, instead of always buying the simple sets, you should also consider the heavier sets. You might not wear them every other day, but for your sister’s wedding, or to pass on as a heirloom you may buy such items. So that at the hour of need you might sell them and get a handsome amount in return.
Gold coins
Gold coins are also considered a luxury item. You can have variously designed gold coins, frame them, and use them as a framed antique.
Antiques
Placing antiques at your home is an art, not many people are smart enough to fix them in their interior decor. Antiques are already expensive, and you can invest in them to get a double amount on reselling.
Art pieces
Art pieces are very expensive, especially the original ones. If you know some artist with huge potential, then it would be better to buy his early paintings. It will not only decorate your home/space, but you can also sell it to get a good amount in return.