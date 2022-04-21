Iowa women’s golf ready for Big Ten Championships in Pittsburgh

The Hawkeyes will take on the conference’s 13 other schools at Fox Chapel Golf Club from Friday to Sunday.

The Iowa women’s golf team will head to the 2022 Big Ten Golf Championship at the Fox Chapel Golf Club in Pittsburgh this weekend.

The three-day event, with one round per day, will begin Friday morning at 7:30. Saturday and Sunday’s rounds will start at 7:30 and 7 a.m., respectively. Live scoring will be available on Golfstat.com.

Freshmen Paula Miranda and Caroline Gray, juniors Jacque Galloway, Lea Zeitler, and Morgan Goldstein, and senior Dana Lerner will represent the Hawkeyes in a field that features all 14 Big Ten schools.

Five conference teams — No. 18 Michigan, No. 23 Illinois, No. 34 Michigan State, No. 35 Northwestern, and No. 48 Purdue — all sit inside the Golfstat top 50 team rankings.

With Goldstein, Zeitler, Galloway, and Lerner in the lineup in 2021, along with Klara Wildhaber and Manuela Lizarazu, Iowa finished 10th of 12 teams. Michigan State won the 2021 Big Ten team title with an 11-under-par total of 853.

Individually, Goldstein will be the Hawkeyes’ highest-finishing returner. She tied for 24th last season at TPC River’s Bend in Maineville, Ohio. This year’s course, like TPC River’s Bend, has hosted multiple high-level amateur and professional golf events.

Most notably, Fox Chapel has hosted the 2012-14 Senior Players Championships — sanctioned by the PGA Tour’s Champions Tour.

RELATED: Iowa men’s, women’s golf teams struggle on the road

Miranda, the Hawkeyes’ top player this season, said she and her team are ready for the unique challenge the venue will pose.

“I don’t think I’ve ever played anything close to it,” Miranda told The Daily Iowan. “The greens are like very weird shapes, they have a lot of big slopes. It seems like a challenge, like a fun course to play, so I think we’re excited.”

Miranda noted that iron play and lag putting will loom large this week with the undulating greens.

Head coach Megan Menzel likened the course to a links-style layout that will require her players to use the slopes in the greens to get close to the hole locations.

“A little bit of, kind of, the links-style, like how you get closer to the hole, so using the slopes to your advantage [is important],” Menzel said. “I think knowing where [the slopes] are, and then ball placement coming into the greens, I think will be probably key.”

Menzel also stressed accuracy off the tee and into the greens. The course has multiple bunkers both near the fairways and around the greens.

“It’s well-bunkered, so I think figuring out where the middle of those greens are and you’ve got to drive the ball well,” Menzel said. “Just be dialed in.”

Ahead of her first Big Ten Championships appearance, Miranda said she’s excited to play in a tournament she says is a “big deal.”

“I think it definitely has something special to it,” Miranda said. “I mean, I’ve heard about it. I think it’s all going to feel more real once we’re there at the course with all of the Big Ten teams, but I think it’s a big deal, and just very excited.”