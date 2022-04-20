Unless you live under the rocks, you’ve likely heard of the Japanese Kei trucks before. These small-sized vehicles are popular across Asia, and lately, they’ve been making waves in North America, too.

In the US, Canada, and even Europe, the sight of Kei trucks is something that leaves people astounded. And quite rightly so.

In this post, we’re going to be looking at a number of reasons Kei trucks are now making the waves in North America.

Why are Japanese Mini Trucks so popular?

To understand the reason for their popularity, one needs to first dive into the world of Kei truck applications. That is, what they are used for.

Traditionally, Kei trucks were used in Asia across various industries, including agriculture, fisheries, construction, and firefighting. In recent times, though, the Japanese mini truck has found applications in the retail, supply, ranches, parks, schools, distribution, and moving business.

Thanks to these new use cases, Kei trucks gradually made their way into the global market. Today, individuals and businesses in Europe, Africa, and the Americas now leverage the Japanese Kei truck for various purposes.

For example, in the US, you can find the Japanese mini truck being used for activities like hunting, off-road tours, groundskeeping, load carrying, farming, etc. Even in countries like Canada, the Kei truck is converted into mini dump trucks. In some parts, you can see folks plowing snow with the Kei truck.

Businesses are also not left behind. The Japanese truck has made supply and delivery easier for many brands in many countries worldwide.

The construction industry is also embracing Japanese mini trucks. Folks in the industry now use Kei trucks to transport workers, equipment, and site materials. The same is true of the event, hospitality, food, and furniture industry.

Summarily, Kei trucks have found relevance in almost all industries globally. And that’s thanks to its adaptability.