Iowa City Police Department requests help from the public for April 17 assault investigation

The Iowa City Police Department is asking the public for information about an active armed assault investigation.

An Iowa City Police car is seen near the Iowa City Police Department in Iowa City Monday, Nov. 1, 2021.

The Iowa City Police Department is asking for help from the public in an active assault investigation that occurred on April 17.

Officers responded to a report of an armed suspect at the 10th Block of South Dubuque Street where witnesses reported seeing two men carrying firearms flee from the scene before officers’ arrival.

During the incident, three people reported being assaulted. One of them reported being struck during the altercation, according to an Iowa City police press release.

The Iowa City Police Department would like to speak with the men pictured below as part of an assault investigation. More information on the incident and how to provide information can be found here: https://t.co/nF2PWOpHNU pic.twitter.com/Uxd11Undfe — Iowa City Public Safety (@ICPublicSafety) April 20, 2022

The Iowa City Police Department is asking for assistance from the public in identifying individuals photographed during the incident to speak with them regarding the altercation. The department is also asking for anyone in the area with security cameras to review their recordings from April 17.

Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.