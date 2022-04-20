The Evolution of Casino Game Graphics

As you’d expect, the first casino games to be recreated digitally were available during the earliest stages of the video game phenomenon.

Home consoles from companies like Atari offered virtual versions of blackjack and poker, and these card games were well suited to the simplistic, low-res, two dimensional graphical abilities of the hardware of the 1970s and 80s.

When Nintendo entered the fray with the NES, there were even full-blown casino experiences like Vegas Dream and Caesars Palace, upping the color count and complexity while still sticking rigidly within the 2D realm.

By the mid-1990s, casino games were being developed for the internet, and players in certain regions could bet with real money and win cash prizes on slots, table games and more. Even then, the limits of the software and hardware kept the graphics basic; but a big change was coming.

3D revolution

The 90s was also the era in which gaming made the leap to 3D in a major way, with innovative titles like Mario 64 and Quake ousting their pseudo-3D forebears with impressive environments realized in a detailed, deep way.

Casino games also followed suit, with titles like Golden Nugget 64 transforming the experience in much the same way.

Rather than forcing players to put up with flat, 2D planes, the games of this era pushed the boundaries significantly. And while they may seem crude by modern standards, the graphics were groundbreaking at the time.

VR overhaul

Throughout the first decade of the 2000s, casino game graphics slowly but surely improved, growing along with the tech that powered them. The smartphone era also opened up new avenues for developers to explore, with mobile editions of popular games helping players to enjoy rich experiences on the go.

However, arguably the most important breakthrough in recent years is the rise of virtual reality casino games.

Headsets from companies like Oculus, HTC and Valve have brought VR gaming to the masses, as well as influencing everything from nursing to industrial maintenance. And casino games are right there along with other titles to ride the wave of hype surrounding this niche.