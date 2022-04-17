What happens next?

Although Mhatre received her student visa, she said it doesn’t solve all the problems of documented Dreamers, who are already behind their peers before they turn 21.

Documented Dreamers aren’t legally allowed to work, or even obtain internships that many college students apply for.

Documented Dreamers cannot take advantage of internships like other students, including international students.

“It was hard, because I would see all my peers getting to take advantage of these amazing opportunities offered by the industry and medical devices, and they would get to get paid, they would essentially, be able to be independent, right,” Mhatre said “And that’s what college is about.”

Gallery | 6 Photos Ayrton Breckenridge University of Iowa senior studying neurobiology Kartik Sivakumar (left) talks with homework group member Liz Freiburger (right) during a neurobiology discussion in the Lindquist Center on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.

A student visa is only valid up until the individual finishes their degree. On an F1 visa, people are only allowed to stay in the U.S for up to 60 days after their graduation. Once Mhatre graduates, she will have to apply for a work visa to stay legally in the U.S.

Work visa sponsorship is an expensive process which the employer has to pay for. An international employee costs more than a local employee, but because of an enormous number of positions going unfilled, employers still go through with the process.

“When you need sponsorship, the company, in a way, loses money,” Mhatre said. “They have to pay for that process.”

For Sivakumar, he is planning to apply for medical school after he graduates. He, however, wants to take a gap year before applying, which means he needs to apply for Optional Practical Training for F1 students.

The Optional Practical Training authorization is temporary employment that is directly related to an F-1’s major area of study without needing to enroll in classes.

“If I get accepted into med school, I’ll get a new I-20 from them [USCIS Services]” Sivakumar said. “And based on that, like, I just need that in my visa to be up to date in order to continue my education.”

Jessica Malott, owner and managing partner of Malott Law PLC, which practices primarily in immigration, said she believes that overall immigration policy needs to be improved to make it faster for immigrants, especially families.

One change that Malott believes that might make a difference is to have an independent immigration court. Currently, it is operated under the Department of Justice’s Executive Office for Immigration Review, under the power of the U.S. attorney general.

Immigration courts are civil courts, and the EOIR comprises 58 courts across the country and the Board of Immigration Appeals.

Malott said the current immigration system is harming families due to problems such as visa backlogs and substantial expenses.

“It’s just a lot of time and money, and some families have to be separated through this whole process,” Malott said.

Gallery | 6 Photos Ayrton Breckenridge University of Iowa senior studying biomedical engineering Pareen Mhatre (right) works on her senior design project with group members Ellen O’Connell (left) and Katie Walsh (middle) in the Seamans Center on Friday, April 8, 2022. Mhatre’s group is designing a laryngeal cleft closing device.

While Mhatre believes that the immigration system needs to change in an ideal world, she said the best strategy right now is to compromise.

“It is tough to have anything passed in the Senate with 60 votes,” Mhatre said. “Which is why I think, instead of playing with politics, because that affects people’s lives, see what can happen if we try to compromise and pass something that will even help, you know, a smaller portion of people.”

Improve the Dream advocates for the Biden administration to take action such as including documented Dreamers in future administrative and legislative efforts to protect dreamers. In the past, legislation was introduced in Congress to protect documented Dreamers.

In 2021, Rep. Deborah Ross, D-North Carolina, and Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, introduced the America’s CHILDREN Act that would permanently end “aging out” for children of long-time visa holders. A companion bill was also introduced in the senate by Sens. Alex Padilla, D-California and Rand Paul, R-Kentucky.

Mhatre said she hopes future bipartisan legislation will fix a part of the immigration system “that’s been forgotten about for so long.”

“I think the past year itself has given our community a lot of hope. Even the smaller things like getting articles written about our issue, or having the community talk about it,” Mhatre said. “We’ve had a bill introduced in both the House and the Senate with bipartisan support…But I think it’s given me personally a lot of hope, just all these factors.”