Photos: Iowa baseball vs. Minnesota – game three

Iowa baseball defeated Minnesota, 9-3, in game three of a series between the Hawkeyes and the Golden Gophers at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City on Sunday.

Iowa started the game scoreless, not scoring in the first six innings. The Hawkeyes jumped in the lead during an eight-run streak in the 7th inning.

Minnesota cycled through six pitchers, compared to Iowa’s three. Despite the loss, the Golden Gophers struck out 13 Hawkeyes while Iowa struck out seven of Minnesota’s batters.

Iowa faces Bradley at Duane Banks Field on Tuesday.