Photos: Iowa baseball vs. Minnesota – game three

Larry Phan, Photojournalist
April 17, 2022

Iowa baseball defeated Minnesota, 9-3, in game three of a series between the Hawkeyes and the Golden Gophers at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City on Sunday.

Iowa started the game scoreless, not scoring in the first six innings. The Hawkeyes jumped in the lead during an eight-run streak in the 7th inning.

Minnesota cycled through six pitchers, compared to Iowa’s three. Despite the loss, the Golden Gophers struck out 13 Hawkeyes while Iowa struck out seven of Minnesota’s batters.

Iowa faces Bradley at Duane Banks Field on Tuesday.

041722-baseball-LP0001
Gallery|16 Photos
Larry Phan
Fans gather during a baseball game between Iowa and Minnesota at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City on Sunday, Apr. 17, 2022. The Hawkeyes defeated the Golden Gophers, 9-3.
