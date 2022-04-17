Sivakumar started his application for his F1 student visa at the beginning of his sophomore year of college — approximately one year before he would age out of the system in October 2021.

He didn’t receive an update about his application until a month before his 21st birthday.

Sivakumar was notified that he would receive a date for his Biometrics Appointment — where application identification data such as fingerprints and photos are collected — by Oct. 9.

He was also asked to confirm his mailing address and to update it if anything changed in the notice, he said, so he and his family assumed the appointment date would come in the mail.

But as Oct. 9 approached, Sivakumar hadn’t received the date and decided to call the USCIS services on Oct. 8 to inquire about the appointment.

He was told he missed it.

Sivakumar said he and his family were told the appointment had actually been scheduled for Oct. 4 on their online account, rather than in the mail.

By that time, Sivakumar had turned 21, aging out of the system and living in the U.S. without any immigration status for about four months. He said at that point he could either appeal to reopen his case or move back to India to reapply.

He said chose the latter because the length of the appealing process was so uncertain.

Plus, at that point he was two months away from possibly being barred from entering the U.S. altogether for three years, according to USCIS admissibility policy.

As the date approached that Sivakumar would depart the U.S., nervousness started to consume his body. On top of the uncertainty of how long he would stay in India, he also had to deal with managing extracurricular responsibilities and making up school work.

“The last couple of weeks before I left were miserable to be honest,” Sivakumar said. “There was so much going on, I was still busy with school and extracurricular activities. Unfortunately, none of that disappeared.”

Although he knew he would be traveling without his parents, Sivakumar said he did feel excited to stay with his grandparents, who had only been able to see a couple of times after he’d moved to the U.S. during family trips to India.

But the weight of the uncertainty lingered on his mind until the plane took off.

“As soon as I got on the flight to India, I thought to myself,’ I don’t know when I’m coming back. It could be months, or, maybe a year, I just don’t know,’” Sivakumar said.

When Sivakumar landed in India, he reapplied for his student visa and received a Biometrics Appointment and interview for March 11. He flew out March 10 where he would not only have the Biometrics Appointment, but also would receive the decision on his application status.

Before the interview, Sivakumar stood in line to enter the U.S. embassy where he said nervousness started to creep into his body, his mind swarming with “horror stories” about people getting rejected in 30 seconds.

Sivakumar expected that the potential three main questions that applicants could get asked during the interview are about school choice, financial support, and nonimmigrant intent. Nonimmigrant intent means that the applicant does not intend to stay in the U.S. indefinitely and they will plan to return to India as soon as their education is complete. Sivakumar was worried the officer would be skeptical about his nonimmigrant intent due to the past 10 years of his life in the U.S., but the question was never asked during the interview.

“Your job in the interview is to prove to the officer that you will be a nonimmigrant,” Sivakumar said. “They will suspect you are trying to immigrate, and you need to prove to them otherwise.”

Acceptable evidence to prove this includes family and other social relationships, offers of future employment, or property ownership.

Administrative processing is when the consular officer, the person who interviews the applicant, feels they need more information to make a decision on the application. It is more common for academic programs that are sensitive to U.S. security such as engineering.

Sivakumar’s application was approved during the interview, and he returned to the U.S. three weeks later, a relief after expecting that he was going to have to stay in India for several months.

Although Sivakumar didn’t plan to return to India during the spring semester, he said he was grateful for spending time and growing closer with his relatives.

During his three-week stay in India, Sivakumar made the most of the trip by spending time with his family, he said.

“I ate some delicious home-made meals, watched movies with my cousins, helped my grandpa with some errands, sat with my grandma and talked to her about the neighborhood or family gossip or, you know, look at old pictures together of our families, of my other grandpa who recently passed away,” Sivakumar said. “The trip was stressful, but I was grateful for the time with my family.”

Sivakumar described his departure from India as bittersweet. Although he was excited to return to the U.S., he said leaving his family — particularly his grandparents — was a difficult goodbye.

However, the trip encouraged him to stay in contact more with his family across the ocean.

“Once I went there, I realized how nice it was to have them in my life and I appreciated everything they did for me,” Sivakumar said. “And it’s motivated me to stay in touch with them a lot more. I try to call my grandparents back in India at least once a week now.”

Although it was a bittersweet goodbye, Sivakumar felt “pure relief” as he stepped out of the airport back into the U.S.

He decided to surprise his friends with his return by showing up at one of his extracurricular meetings.

“I walked into the meeting, and I waved, ‘Hey, sorry, I’m late.’” Sivakumar said. “They were very surprised, and my close friends got up and ran over to give me a tight hug. It was a nice reunion.”