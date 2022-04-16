Strong pitching earns Iowa baseball victory over Minnesota

The Hawkeye pitchers allowed five hits in Iowa’s 2-1 victory on Saturday at Duane Banks Field.

Iowa shortstop Michael Seegers swings his bat during a game between Iowa and Minnesota at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City on Friday, April 15, 2022. The Hawkeyes defeated the Golden Gophers, 9-3. Seegers had four at-bats and recorded one rbi.

Iowa baseball was strong on the pitcher’s mound Saturday at Duane Banks Field. The Hawkeyes recorded three strikeouts in a 2-1 win over the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

Iowa’s starter, graduate transfer Connor Schultz, pitched 4.2 innings. Senior Ben Beutel and junior Duncan Davitt relieved Schultz, hurling 2.1 and two frames, respectively.

The group surrendered just five hits in the game. Schultz gave up four of those hits, one of which was a home run from Minnesota’s Chase Stanke. Stanke’s solo shot was the only score the Golden Gophers put on the board Saturday.

“Connor Schultz gave us a great start, and then Ben Beutel was really good out of the pen,” Iowa head coach Rick Heller said. “It was great to see Duncan Davitt come in and not have to use anybody else. Just pounded the zone.”

In their past three contests, the Hawkeyes have allowed a combined six runs.

Iowa recorded two runs in the fifth inning when second baseman Izaya Fullard hit a ball that bounced off the pitcher’s mound and a Gopher infielder, allowing shortstop Michael Seegers to score from second base. Fullard advanced to second base on the throw to home plate.

During the next at-bat, catcher Ben Tallman hit a single to center field to push the Hawkeyes in front.

“I struck out on two off-speed pitches earlier in the game, so I got up in the count and was looking for a fastball I could handle,” Tallman said. “That was my approach and I got it done.”

Big picture

The Hawkeyes advanced to 19-12 overall and 5-3 in Big Ten play with their win. They have not been seven games over .500 during the 2022 season until Saturday.

With the victory, the Hawkeyes also won the season series against the Gophers, who own a Big Ten-worst 1-7 conference record.

Petersen dinged helmet

Iowa left fielder Sam Petersen took a fastball to the helmet during the fourth inning. The impact took Petersen and his helmet to the ground.

Despite the errant pitch, Petersen remained in the game after Iowa’s athletic training staff tended to him on the field.

“He got lucky because he was wearing one of those flaps, which was good to see,” Heller said. “The ricochet off the flap hit him in the nose, cut on his nose, bloody nose. I think he’s going to be fine.”

Anthony out with fever

Though freshman outfielder Keaton Anthony went 3-for-5 on Friday and belted a two-run home run, he wasn’t feeling well throughout the day.

On Saturday morning, Anthony had a fever and couldn’t participate in the game. Heller said the Hawkeyes are hopeful he returns on Sunday.

Up next

The Hawkeyes will conclude their series with the Golden Gophers at 1:05 p.m. on Sunday. Ty Langenberg, who owns a 2.55 ERA, is the probable starter for the Hawkeyes.