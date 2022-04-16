Photos: Iowa softball vs. Ohio State – game one

Iowa softball matched up with Ohio State for game one of a three-game series at Bob Pearl Softball Field in Iowa City on April 15, 2022. The Buckeyes defeated the Hawkeyes, 7-3.

Three home runs were hit by Iowa. Iowa left fielder Riley Sheehy and lead-off hitter Brylee Klosterman both hit solo home runs in the bottom of the sixth inning but still trailed by 4 at the end of the game.

Iowa’s record now falls to 18-21 with their conference record falling to 1-11. The Hawkeyes will look to rebound against the Buckeyes at Bob Pearl Softball Field on Saturday, April 16, 2022.