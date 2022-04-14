Things+to+Look+Out+for+When+Buying+Active+Shoes+for+Sports

So, how’s that New Year’s resolution going?

If you resolved to get more fit and active this year, it’s not too late to hit the gym, the court, or the trail. Before you do, you’ll want to pick up a pair of active shoes to provide the friction and support you need to stay safe.

Naturally, you’ll want a pair that’s cool, comfortable, and affordable. But are you sure you have your priorities right?

The best sport shoes aren’t the most attractive or the cheapest, but the pair designed to help you succeed. Your cute pair of multicolored sneaks won’t look so cute after you twist your ankle and your foot blows up like a bloated balloon!

We’ve created this guide to help you choose the right active wear shoes for your sport. Don’t let yourself choose aesthetics over safety and wellness! Keep reading to learn our best tips for trying and buying sports shoes today.

What to Know Before You Shop

Before you head to the shoe store and buy the first pair that looks promising, you’ll want to know some accurate and up-to-date information about yourself.

First, you’ll want to know your current body weight. If you’re just beginning a weight loss journey, this might feel a little demoralizing, but it’s important. You need to dress for the body you have now so that you can achieve the one you want, and you can’t do that with the wrong shoes.

Second, you’ll want to understand the shape of your sole. Are you flat-footed? High arched?

This is particularly important if you’re looking into running shoes, as your feet will take a beating! Your shoes will be absorbing a lot of the impact during your runs. If you aren’t supporting your arch, this can quickly lead to injury, meaning you won’t be running for a while.

You’ll also want to know exactly what you’ll be using the shoes for. Are they specifically for running, the gym, or a specific sport? Will the terrain be indoors or outdoors?

Once you know these 3 things, you’ll be able to communicate them to the employees at the shoe store. They can use the information to point you in the direction of shoes that’ll provide the exact support that you need.

Considerations When Choosing Active Wear Shoes

Once the store associate has pointed you in the right direction, there are still several important things to keep in mind if you’re going to shop with your brain and not your eyes! Keep these factors at the forefront once you begin considering specific pairs of shoes for sports.

Grip

First, turn the shoe upside-down and take a look at the grip and any motion control elements. Will these shoes keep you from slipping? Do they have enough motion control to keep you from getting injured if you suddenly change direction or speed up?

Insoles

Next, look inside the shoe and see what kind of insole cushioning is there. This can have a major impact on shock transmission, especially during running. If the insole isn’t supporting the shape of your foot, you can end up with back pain or other spinal issues.

Shoe Weight

While the shoe is in your hands, notice its weight. A lighter shoe tends to be better for endurance sports that require you to be on your feet for a while. Faster-paced sports call for lighter shoes.

Fit

Finally, put them on and pay attention to how they fit. Make sure that you have enough room to wiggle your big toe without pain. The ideal amount of wiggle room is 0.5 to 1 inch between your big toe and the front of your sneaker.

If you’re at a great athletic shoe store with a spacious showroom, you’ll want to try them out! Go for a little jog and move a bit.

It doesn’t take much to figure out if your new sneaks are supportive and comfortable. It’s always better to know before you shell out that high active shoe cost and need to negotiate a return.

Narrowing It Down

Once you’ve put safety first, it’s perfectly fine to consider cost and aesthetics! Try to think of your new active shoes as an investment rather than a splurge. More expensive pairs are well constructed and made with longevity in mind.

Also, remember that the aesthetics of the shoes might impact the function. For example, the color of the sole can tell you a lot about the materials used to construct the shoe.

A black sole will be harder and more able to tolerate more wear and tear, which is great for outdoor running and sports. Likewise, a white sole is softer and ideal for indoor sports, gym equipment, and courts.

If everything else checks out, there’s no reason not to buy the shoes that matches your favorite tracksuit, gym clothes, or yoga pants! Once you’ve considered safety and suitability, you should choose the shoes that make you excited to get active.

If that means picking up the xx9 Jordan for sale, go get them! Stay active, stay safe, and look great doing it.

Active Shoes, Active Life

We’ve all heard the phrase “dress for the job you want.” If you want to lead a healthier, more active lifestyle, you’ll want to get the right active shoes for the job. When you prioritize safety and function, you’ll be lacing up those awesome sneaks every single day!

Looking for more lifestyle tips to help you make a positive change? Check out the rest of the blog for more posts full of the advice you need to thrive!