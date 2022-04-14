Letter to the Editor | Miller-Meeks needs common sense

Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks’ voting patterns deem her unfit for Iowans to vote for her this November.

Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, speaks to students during her visit to the University of Iowa at the Iowa Memorial Union on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Iowa Young Americans for Freedom organized the event.

Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks’ recent statement about common sense would make sense if she demonstrated it in her votes.

She recently disparaged Democrats and said she was, “…doing everything in my power to fight for Iowan common sense values.” Instead of common sense, Miller-Meeks adopted right-wing policies of her Washington, D.C. colleagues.

The lack of common sense shows in her no votes on the American Rescue Plan Act, Build Back Better Act, Invest in America Act, Infrastructure and Jobs Act, and on raising the minimum wage. The votes represent a total disconnect from Iowans she represents.

If Miller-Meeks is interested in common sense, here are some suggestions:

Tax the rich. The middle class still suffers from the tax cuts gifted to the wealthy by Republican administrations.

Public funding of Congressional campaigns. Rich people, corporations, and their lobbyists should not be able to buy elections.

Audit Defense Department Spending. The 117th Congress passed a $768 billion annual defense budget.

Eliminate nuclear weapons. Nuclear weapons can never be used without dire, global consequences.

Stop polluting. Earth has limited capacity to absorb the detritus of civilization.

Miller-Meeks’ votes demonstrate a different meaning of “common sense.” It’s not the common sense approach we need. I will vote for Rep. Christina Bohannan for Congress this November. You should too.

-Paul Deaton, Solon Resident

