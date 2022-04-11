Judge rejects Abby Finkenauer’s ballot nominating papers

A judge said a state panel should have rejected three signatures in the former congresswoman’s petition.

Abby Finkenauer does not have enough valid signatures to appear on the Democratic primary ballot in June, a judge ruled late Sunday night.

Finkenauer will likely appeal the decision to the Iowa Supreme Court, but the ruling is a reversal of the decision made by a State Objections Panel in March — the panel then upheld Finkenauer’s nominating petition and rejected objections to her place on the ballot.

The court decision, based on a challenge brought by two Iowa Republicans, revolves around just a few signatures in two Iowa counties.

In order to appear on the ballot, U.S. Senate candidates in Iowa need at least 3,500 signatures, including at least 100 signatures from 19 counties. When she filed her papers, Finkenauer had six counties that had 105 signatures or less, and after some signatures were struck in a hearing over an objection, she was left with 100 signatures in Allamakee County and 101 in Cedar County.

Objectors argued three signatures in those counties should have been struck, which would have disqualified Finkenauer from the ballot. They also argued the panel did not rule the same way on similar signatures.

While the state panel argued that dates before and after a signature can be enough to validate a signature’s date, Judge Scott Beattie argued in his ruling that Iowa Code doesn’t allow that level of flexibility.

“The date of signing cannot come from another voter’s date of signing, nor can it come from the person who circulated the petition,” Beattie wrote.

Finkenauer will not have a way to get on the ballot unless the decision is overturned by the Iowa Supreme Court. That leaves two Democrats — former Navy Admiral Mike Franken and Glenn Hurst, a physician and member of the Minden City Council — in the race to challenge longtime Republican Chuck Grassley in November.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.