ICPD identifies two persons of interest in assault, robbery investigation

The Iowa City Police Department identified two persons of interest in an assault and robbery that occurred near the intersection of Burlington and Gilbert Streets on April 3.

Iowa City Public Safety tweeted on Monday that the Iowa City police would like to speak with the two persons of interest who were captured on security footage near the scene.

On April 7, the UI issued a Crime Alert stating the victim reported walking home with their roommates when they were assaulted and robbed on April 3. According to the alert, the assailant did not display weapons.

The UI Department of Public Safety issued two crime alerts last week noting three off-campus crimes: On March 31, a woman was followed into an apartment building on the 300 block of South Gilbert Street by a man who then refused to let her leave. Iowa City man Ramon Duron was arrested and faces charges that match the incident described in the event.

Around 1:15 a.m. April 3, ICPD responded to a report of an assault and robbery that occurred near the intersection of Burlington and Gilbert streets. Iowa City Police have identified two persons of interest – pictured below – and would like to speak with them about the robbery. pic.twitter.com/F2srQLHlSJ — Iowa City Public Safety (@ICPublicSafety) April 11, 2022

On April 3, a woman reported she was attacked from behind after entering her residence. The University of Iowa and Iowa City police have not indicated whether the three events are connected.

The April 7 Crime Alert also included safety reminders:

Walk with a group whenever possible, and be aware of your surroundings, especially late at night and in the early morning hours.

If you are being followed, go to a well-lit or crowded location and call 911.

Don’t risk injury for material items, give them up immediately if you are threatened with physical harm.

You are not obligated to communicate with strangers; don’t be concerned with appearing to be rude if you feel vulnerable.

If you observe a crime in progress, stay calm, find a safe location, and call the police immediately by dialing 911. Take note of as many details as possible for law enforcement such as a description of the suspect, make/model and license plate of a vehicle, etc.

Iowa City Public Safety tweeted on Monday asking anyone with information to contact Officer James Sandifer at 319-356-5275 or [email protected]