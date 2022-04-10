Photos: Walk It Out: Multicultural Fashion Show

Performers from seven cultural groups walked the runway as part of the Walk It Out: Multicultural Fashion Show at the Iowa Memorial Union on Saturday.

The Walk It Out: Multicultural Fashion Show returned to the IMU in person for the first time since 2019, because of COVID-19.

Amna Haider, the president of the event, said to The Daily Iowan in an interview, “The second year I was part of it, I was the finance director, but we never actually saw the show in production because it got canceled,” Haider said. “I wasn’t able to actually fund or secure any clothing because everything shut down. The whole entire campus did.”

Members from the Native American community, LGBTQ+ community, East Asian community, Latin American community, hip hop community, African community, and South Asian community performed.

All proceeds from the event help fund HIV/AIDS clinics.