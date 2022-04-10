Photos: Mission Creek Festival – Day Three

The third and final day of the Mission Creek Festival took place in Iowa City on Saturday. Music performances were hosted at Trumpet Blossom Café, Big Grove Brewery, Englert Theatre, Riverside Theatre, and Gabe’s. Prairie Lights, Filmscene, Iowa City Public Library, and PS1 Close House hosted literary events.

The night opened with a performance by neo-sufi artist Arooj Aftab at Englert Theatre while Ramona and the Sometimes, a pop-rock band, kicked off musical performances at Riverside Theatre. Then, old school death and black metal band Dryad opened at Gabe’s.

The later round of performances included Tré Burt and Cadence Weapon. Indie artist Soccer Mommy, whose name is in big lettering at the top of Mission Creek Festival posters, performed to a big crowd at Englert Theatre. Sound artist Aaron Dilloway ended the night at Riverside while disco-inspired rapper Ric Wilson performed at Englert Theatre.

The festival closed out with a performance by alt-Latinx band Dos Santos at Gabe’s.