Watchhouse band members hit by car in Iowa City, cancel April tour

The band Watchhouse, featuring artists Andrew Marlin and Emily Frantz, canceled their Iowa City performance on April 6 and the rest of their tour after being hit by a car the night before.

Watchhouse, formerly known as Mandolin Orange, was intended to perform at the Englert Theatre on April 6 as a part of their national tour.

Unfortunately, the duo of Andrew Marlin and Emily Frantz faced an unexpected issue while in the city. Due to a car accident that occurred on April 5 when the pair was crossing a crosswalk in Iowa City, Watchhouse had to cancel their show in Iowa City.

Initially, the band intended to resume their tour on April 10 at their show in Chicago. However, the hiatus has since been extended. Jimmy Rhine, the band’s management representative wrote in an email to The Daily Iowan that due to additional medical advice, the rest of Watchhouse’s April tour will be canceled.

In a social media post on Watchhouse’s verified Facebook page that was posted on April 6, the band announced the original cancellation.

“It was terrifying, and we are thankfully going to be just fine—just concussions, stitches, and staples,” the post reads. “We are resting and recovering and need to cancel the next few shows.”

The band’s management representative Jimmy Rhine said in an email to The Daily Iowan that the band is focused on getting rest and taking some time to recover and has no further statement at this time.

Other artists have expressed their condolences online, including ‘Hadestown’ creator Anaïs Mitchell and electronic pop duo Sylvan Esso in the comments of Watchhouse’s Instagram. An outpouring of love and support from musical artists flooded the band’s social media posts.

Both fans who had already seen Watchhouse perform and those who were planning on attending one of the upcoming performances commented on their media posts. Most wished them a speedy recovery and expressed gratitude that the two would be alright.

Watchhouse’s performance was intended to be a presentation of their new and reformed sound. With the band taking on a different name and rebranding their style, the Englert Theatre website described their new sound as hopeful and ever-evolving.

“It is, instead, a record about growing up without growing old, about experiencing the world and letting it change you, whether through the mystery of a newborn or the vagaries of improvising or the comforts of familiar and wondrous love,” the website reads.

Currently, there are no plans posted regarding rescheduling the canceled performances. The Englert Theatre website said that the performance is currently postponed, with no information regarding a replacement date available at this time.

“We are actively working with the artists to secure a new date and appreciate your patience as we work through the rebooking process,” the website reads. “We will communicate details via email as soon as they become available.”

In an email to the DI, the Englert Theatre also expressed condolences to the duo. John Schickedanz, the current interim executive director at the theater, said that they look forward to inviting Watchhouse back at a later date.

“We’re sorry to hear the upsetting news about Wattchouse while they were visiting Iowa City,” Schickedanz wrote. “We wish them a speedy recovery and can’t wait to welcome them back to The Englert in the future.”