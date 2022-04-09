Photos: Iowa Heartlanders vs. Kalamazoo Wings

The Iowa Heartlanders defeated the Kalamazoo Wings, 4-2, at Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday. Three of Iowa’s four goals were scored in the third period.

After the first period, Kalamazoo was up 2-1 with forward Luke Nogard scoring Iowa’s only point. The second period was scoreless for both teams.

Nine minutes and 10 seconds into the third period Iowa forward Ryan Kuffner had racked up two goals on the Wings, giving Iowa the lead.

With about one minute of play left the Wings opted to take their goalie out to help their effort to tie the game. Kuffner took advantage of the opportunity and scored his third goal of the night completing a hat trick.

The Iowa Heartlanders compete against Indy Fuel at Xtream Arena in their last home game of the season on Saturday.