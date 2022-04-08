Photos: Mission Creek Festival – Day One

The first day of the Mission Creek Festival took place in Iowa City on Thursday, April 7, 2022. The festival has musical performances at Englert Theatre, Riverside Theatre, and Gabe’s in addition to its Prairie Lights readings.

The event began at Gabe’s with electronic music artist Lake Villain, followed by sound artist KRMU and guitarist Fennesz at Riverside Theatre. The performances at Englert Theatre featured Alternative Pop/R&B artists Alyx Rush and Tennyson. Tempers performed at Gabe’s for the final show of the night.

The festival will continue through Friday and Saturday with musical performances, in-person readings, and a community day featuring free events for the family on Saturday, April 9, 2022.