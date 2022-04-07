Oh, I do like to be beside the sea-side Slots

Whether you live inland or by the coast, a trip to the beach is always a good idea. But for those that can’t always get to sandy shores, three are some great alternatives to help you achieve that seaside feeling, whether that’s a portion of chips from your local chippy or a spin of the slots online at your favourite site, there’s something for everyone.

Come with us as we discover a seaside themed slot, perfect for those seeking the beach life from the comfort of their own home.

Lucky’s Fish and Chips

A slot with a British seaside theme, and a soundtrack to match, this game transports players coast-side, with an iconic tasty treat twist. If you haven’t guessed already by the name, the game is based around the best seaside grub, Fish and Chips!

Set pier-side within a five-reel, four-row wooden grid, the aim of the game is to match three or more symbols to claim a portion of the jackpot. The symbols within the reels are of course beach and chippy themed with playing card symbols 9, 10, J, Q, K and A presented in fishcake form, served alongside other symbols such as a portion of chips, a fish, a side of mushy peas, a bottle of vinegar and no trip to the seaside is complete without those pesky seagulls. However, land five seagulls and you could increase your bankroll by 30x your stake. There is of course a wild symbol to be found too, which comes in the shape of Lucky, the chip shop owner. When he is spun into the game, he expands and fills the reels to serve up a 3x multiplier. If it’s a scatter symbol you’re looking to order, then it’s a fish and chips supper you’ll need.

Wilds

As mentioned above, Lucky the owner is the wild symbol. Only able to be spun in on reels one, three and five, he becomes a substitute for all the standard symbols available, helping players like yourself to create winning combinations. When he appears, he fills the whole reel, turning it 100% wild. Any payline that includes a wild, will earn a 3x multiplier and your payout won’t be doubled, but trebled!

Scatter

Land three, four or even five scatter symbols, the fish and chip meal, anywhere within the reels, all in one spin, and you’ll bag yourself a treat equal to 5x, 15x or 300x your stake! Not only this, but you’ll activate the main bonus feature, the free games.

The more scatters you land, the more free spins you’ll initially start with:

Three scatter symbols = 15 free spins

Four scatter symbols = 20 free spins

Five scatter symbols = 25 free spins

If this wasn’t enough, if you land three or more scatters within this bonus round, your free spins total will keep on climbing. You can activate up to 15 times, worth up to a staggering 400 free spins!

To get your mouth watering more, Lucky the wild is still in play during these free spin rounds, meaning you still have the opportunity to multiply your gameplay by three. When you add everything together, you could be served a win of up to 9,000x your total stake per free spin.

–

If this isn’t a reason to transport yourself to the beach and treat yourself to a fish supper, we don’t know what is!