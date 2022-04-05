Joey Labas

Romance novelist Jayne Ann Krentz once said, “Embrace the unknown. It is the only certainty.” Today, I’m going to take a page out of her book.

I’ve watched every in-game snap both Spencer Petras and Alex Padilla have taken as Iowa football quarterbacks. Padilla has completed 56 of his 114 pass attempts, netting 648 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. Petras has connected on 57.2 percent of his throws for 3,474 yards, 19 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions.

The only quarterback on Iowa’s three-deep depth chart that I haven’t seen in action is Joe Labas. The 6-foot-4, 194-pound redshirt freshman from Broadview Heights, Ohio, was given three-star status by 24/7 Sports before he arrived at the University of Iowa.

Labas only appeared on Iowa’s three-deep depth chart after Deuce Hogan entered the transfer portal on Nov. 30.

With over a year of practice with the Hawkeyes under his belt, Labas could surprise Iowa fans and win what head coach Kirk Ferentz has called a “wide open quarterback competition.”

Obviously, I have no statistical basis to think Labas would edge Petras and Padilla for Iowa’s starting QB job. The only real evidence I’ve got is what was seen from Labas at Iowa’s open Citrus Bowl practice. The Athletic’s Scott Dochterman wrote that Labas “turned heads” in Orlando.

Because I’ve seen what Padilla and Petras are both capable and incapable of, I’m picking the wild card in Labas to win this spring’s quarterback battle.

I say all this, however, with caution. As both Kirk Ferentz and Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz have said, the backup quarterback is always the most popular person on campus until they actually play in a game and make mistakes.