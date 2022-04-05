5+Money-Smart+Tips+for+Dog+Lovers

Dogs will always be our best friends, but taking care of them requires a lot of dedication. Apart from the time and effort you need to spend to keep your pet healthy, you will also need to pay a lot for their needs. According to an article on MoneyUnder30.com, the average cost of owning a dog can range anywhere from $380 to $1,170. It gets even higher if you own an exotic breed that has specific needs.

Still, you can’t put a price tag on showing your dog how much they mean to you. It’s possible to give them the utmost care without breaking the bank. If you are looking to reduce your pet ownership costs in the long run, here are a few tips you might want to keep in mind:

1. Visit the vet regularly

Apart from food and grooming, you also need to pay for diagnostics and treatment if ever your dog falls ill. In this case, preventive care allows you to detect symptoms of potentially serious diseases. The sooner you identify and treat them, the more you can save money from expensive treatment. Consider looking for a veterinary clinic you are comfortable with and follow your dog’s schedule for checkups.

2. Shop for the right dog food

Although buying a cheap brand can help you save money, it won’t guarantee that your dog receives proper nutrition. Such dog food can even lead to serious complications. Don’t focus too much on the price. Instead, choose a brand that gives options for healthy meals without certain ingredients. Earthborn Holistic dog food, for instance, offers a wide array of gluten-free and organic food for your pooch. By making the right choices, you can help your dog avoid diseases and conditions that may cost more to treat.

3. Learn DIY grooming

Why take your dog to a pet salon when you can pamper them yourself? Dog grooming takes time to learn, but it can be fun and satisfying in the long run. Not only do you get to learn new skills and be hands-on when it comes to making your pet pretty, but you can also limit your trips to a professional groomer and save extra cash.

4. Give your dog a workout

You can never go wrong with exercise. It helps keep you fit and increases your immunity, and the same is true with your dog. Morning walks at the dog park, swimming, and playing frisbee help keep your dog active, prevent obesity, and lower their blood pressure. Along with a balanced diet, exercise can help your dog steer clear of any health hazards that might cost you more money.

5. Build toys and shelters from scratch

If you are going to buy toys for your fur baby, you are better off with ones made from recycled materials. Everything from plastic bottles to old shirts can be reused into chew toys if you have the right materials on hand. In addition, you can also build a dog house from scratch using spare wood. It takes effort, but toys and shelters made out of love can reduce your visits to the local pet store.

With these money-smart tips, you can give your pet the care they need to grow healthy.