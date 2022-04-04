Wide Engagement Rings.The New Hit of the Season

While looking through an engagement rings assortment, you’ll spot one parameter typical for most of the positions: the bandwidth. Traditional engagement rings consist of one or several stones placed on a dainty metal band. While many women find the thin shank an embodiment of elegance, it doesn’t mean you should feel the same way. Choose something bold and extraordinary, don’t be afraid to consider unconventional options. After all, your partner will be wearing this accessory a lot, and it needs to be special.

Over the past few years, a new trend took a huge bite of the market – wide band engagement rings. The artistic creations give their owners a unique and practical look. Not sure if it’s your cup of tea? Read up and see what they have to offer.

We’ve asked the leading jewellery experts to tell us more about the wide engagement rings and their benefits:

As it turned out, a thick engagement ring is any band with a width of 2.5 MM and more. It is characterised by enhanced durability and sturdiness.

Unlike their tiny counterparts, large bands protect the featured stones and prevent them from chipping or scratching. That is why they make up a spectacular addition for those who have hands-on jobs, lead an active lifestyle or prefer expressive jewellery. For granted, the appearance will be different from that of a super-thin ring, but that’s not a negative. On the contrary, eye-catching design will play to your advantage and underline the unearthly beauty of your bride-to-be.

Wide Rings. What Shall You Pay Attention to?

A Diamond to Rule Them All

You should first ponder over picking out a befitting stone for your band. While there isn’t a particular cut that pairs best with bulky rings, you should account for the size of a gem. The balanced stone-to-metal ratio is crucial for a coherent, polished image. Thicker shank visually diminishes the brilliant’s scale. Thus, we recommend sticking to a seemingly bigger cut or opting for several medium-sized ones. The popular variants include princess, oval, round, radiant and emerald forms. The professionals at GS Diamonds can assist you in finding the ideal-sized crystal tailored to your desires and financial means.

Metal Priority

You have to decide: what role does metal play in your band? Is its durability a primary concern? If the answer is yes, seek stunning pieces in yellow gold or platinum, the most lasting materials in nature. However, bear in mind even white gold or tantalum can last you a lifetime with proper care.

If you wish the metal to match your partner’s personality, explore the vast selections. As a rule, engagement bands come in a range of golds: customary yellow, modern white and romantic rose. Gauge each and determine which draws you the most and reminds you of the sweetheart.

Sizing Matters

If your lady’s hands are petite, will a wider band feel comfortable? To ensure the ideal fit, you should know your partner’s exact finger size. You can always use a free measuring guide on a company’s website. Some reputable vendors even offer complimentary resizing, but we believe it’s better to get it right from the start. If you have the opportunity to visit a jewellery shop, do it. Put on rings of similar designs and see what “clicks”.

A Place to Shop

When it comes to an engagement band, you’d want to buy it from a reliable company. Fortunately, we’ve prepared a few suggestions for you. Check out GS Diamonds, Blue Nile, Tiffany and Co stores for magnificent engagement rings in Brisbane. These companies display one-of-a-kind chunky pieces and provide their clients with solid guarantees.