What Laws Govern Content Of Cosmetic Packaging
April 4, 2022
The cosmetic industry is constantly expanding, given the fact that everyone is indulged in getting dressed up and groomed. For this reason, cosmetics are available in different colors, sizes, and shapes. Ranging from purpose to composition, there are various factors that impact the use and design of cosmetic boxes. In addition, it is also impacted by the ingredients, which range from bases to acids. Given all these ingredients, it’s needless to say that there is a need for proper regulations.
For this reason, the government has devised various packaging regulations, which are intended to oversee the safe distribution, production, and designing of cosmetic products as well as the packaging. For the same reason, it has made it challenging to regulate cosmetics, which is why the governments have implemented an overarching and wide range of policies that covers every aspect of the cosmetic industry with the proper guidelines. In the majority of cases, the government tends to review cosmetic products on a case-by-case basis.
Role Of FDA In The United States
When it comes down to the United States, cosmetic packaging is regulated and overseen by the FDA (Federal Drug Administration), and it’s the game authority that oversees pharmaceuticals and food. This is actually advantageous as these three product categories often overlap. When compared to pharmaceuticals and food, the regulations proposed by the FDA for cosmetics seem very lenient, but there is something important to consider with the cosmetic packaging.
To illustrate, the FDA states that cosmetic packaging should be able to withstand thermal, mechanical, radiation, chemical, biological, compression, and electrical forces to protect the cosmetic products from contamination and physical damage. However, they have not provided specific guidelines regarding how many regulations should be met, which is why it’s up to the manufacturers to focus on the packaging.
As far as the authority is concerned, the FDA holds the power to test the cosmetic packaging and containers whenever they want and can call upon insufficiently packed products. In addition to the physical sturdiness, the FDA has also mentioned strict guidelines regarding the labeling of cosmetic packaging, particularly on the exterior. The extensive range of ingredients used in cosmetic products signals the need to add ingredient-based labels on the packaging.
This is because the labels allow the customers to check out the intricate details of the cosmetic products and make proper decisions by checking out the packaging. Moreover, it ensures that the customers are aware of storage requirements. According to the FDA, the cosmetic packaging should have information about the intended use of the cosmetic product, along with the tracking information and ingredients. Not to forget, the FDA has forbidden the companies from adding false information or claims.
As far as the monitoring is concerned, the FDA conducts the monitoring of packaging through VCRP (Voluntary Cosmetic Regulation Program), where the cosmetic brands tend to list the cosmetic products, ingredients, and additional information, such as packaging. This is a voluntary course of action, but it is highly suggested that cosmetic brand owners leverage it. Moreover, the FDA generally focuses on the cosmetic packaging that’s already launched, but they have outlined how packaging doesn’t meet the basic requirements, and the problem is usually associated with product recalls and litigation.
Regulations Set By EU Regarding Cosmetic Packaging
Just like the FDA, the EU has also set various similar regulations for cosmetic packaging. To begin with, their rules are entailed in Regulation No. 1223/2009, and the structural requirements are the same for the packaging. However, the EU is extremely strict about labeling. To illustrate, it requires the cosmetic brands to list down the tracking number, recommended storage conditions, and ingredients on the label. Moreover, the label must include the side effects, expiration date, and potentially harmful substances.
On the other hand, if the packaging doesn’t have sufficient space for listing down the ingredient, the cosmetic brands need to add an additional page within the package. Moreover, the cosmetic brands need to register the packaging with the help of a Cosmetic Products Notification Portal, which is a website that’s essential for authorized parties and personnel to access and view information about the specific cosmetic product.
Importance Of Sticking To Cosmetic Packaging Regulation
The regulations passed by the government regarding cosmetic packaging are essential because it helps protect the customers from harmful and contaminated products – it also provides information for customers to make a suitable decision. Secondly, product labeling is critical because various chemicals are commonly used in hair products, such as hydrogen peroxide. If this ingredient is incorrectly used, it can result in rashes, and it’s essential to make the customers aware about it.
To summarize, it’s pretty clear that the EU and the FDA have broad-range regulations meant for cosmetic packaging, and the cosmetic brands have the option of maintaining the packaging’s structural integrity however they like and don’t always review it. On the other hand, the regulations regarding labeling are pretty stringent, and every bit of information should be provided to the customers (more information can be found on the homepage of these authorities).