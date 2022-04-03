UI students organize candlelight vigil in support of Ukraine

Students and Iowa City community members showed their support for Ukrainians in Iowa City and abroad at a vigil on Sunday.

An attendee places a flower at a vigil for Ukraine outside of The Pentacrest in Iowa City on Sunday, April 3, 2022.

Students and Iowa City community members gathered in the rain on Sunday afternoon at the Pentacrest in support of Ukrainians who have been displaced or killed during the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian war.

The vigil, organized by University of Iowa sophomores Xiangheng Li and Yunseo Ki, featured speakers and displayed flowers and fake candles to remember the lives lost.

“We denounce escalation and the Russian government invasion that has displaced over 10 million people,” Li said to the audience. “The death toll in Ukraine is equivalent to losing one-third of the Iowa City population.”

Xenya Mucha, 66, a Ukrainian American from Le Claire, Iowa, spoke at the vigil about her experience growing up speaking Ukrainian.

Mucha, who was born and raised in Philadelphia in a tight-knit Ukrainian community, said she was grateful for the exposure to Ukraine’s culture growing up. She said to the attendees that the Ukrainian conflict has been difficult on her family.

“I see people on the news who look like me, eat the same foods, and celebrate the same holidays as me,” Mucha said. “They could be me, and that hurts deeply.”

Two weeks ago, Mucha said she visited her 92-year-old mother, who lives in Colorado Springs.

“Since my mother is old and doesn’t remember everything, she saw herself as the teenager in Ukraine that she saw on the news,” Mucha said at the vigil. “I never want anyone to go through this, and it’s important to keep sharing our story.”

Anatoliy Gordiyenko, a Ukrainian and system safety engineer from Cedar Rapids, said he appreciates the support from the UI and young students.

“This is terrible, unusual, and completely unexpected for Ukrainians,” Gordiyenko said at the vigil. “This isn’t a fight between Russia and Ukraine — it’s between good and evil.”

UI post-doctorate student Leonid Shutov, from Kyiv, also spoke about his experience in Ukraine. He’s been away from the country for the past two years to earn his degree at the UI.

Shutov said in an interview with The Daily Iowan that he wants to go back to Ukraine after studying but feels unsure about what condition the country will be in then.

“This was a planned genocide — we are fighting against the new Hitler,” Shutov said at the vigil. “Putin won’t stop unless everyone tries to stop him together.”

Li, who serves as the Undergraduate Student Government’s first-generation senator, heard about a vigil held in West Des Moines on March 24 and wanted to have one in Iowa City to show support.

Ki and Li met through the UI Honors Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Council, which led to them working together to organize the event and secure funding from USG to host it.

Ki said she and Li spent their own money on the flowers.

Since the vigil in West Des Moines happened a little over a week ago, the team had to quickly plan the event in Iowa City, Ki said.

On March 24, the Biden administration announced that the U.S. would accept up to 100,000 refugees, according to AP News. Ki said Iowa should be a place for the refugees.

“Iowa has a history of accepting refugees during times of crisis,” Ki said in an interview with the DI. “We are accepting and welcoming, which is why we should welcome Ukrainian refugees.”

UI junior Jade Utech said she attended the vigil after seeing a chalk message on the T. Anne Cleary Walkway.

“I’ve been following the crisis since the beginning and saw the brutal attacks from the Russian government on Bucha,” Utech said. “I saw executions and arms tied behind backs, which are acts of evil and disgusting to see.”

Bucha, a town in Ukraine, has experienced weeks of fighting between Russian forces and civilians, according to CNN.

Utech said it’s important for Americans to understand what’s going on and do something about it.

“I’ve donated money to the Bank of Ukraine and the Red Cross,” Utech said. “People should find charities to support and contact their elected officials to make sure they’re doing more to help people in Ukraine.”

UI sophomore Nick Nachtman said he attended the event to show support to Ukrainians and denounce Russian aggression.

“The big thing with issues like this is people like Putin won’t change unless there’s international backlash,” Nachtman said. “We have the power, even in Iowa City, to influence outcomes.”

Nachtman said he has shared information on social media, donated to organizations that support Ukrainians, and contacted senators and other legislators.

UI junior Nia Martinez said she wanted to show support for Ukraine as a student interested in international relations.

“Russian aggression cannot be tolerated by the international system,” Martinez said. “We need to condemn and act to prevent this from happening again.”