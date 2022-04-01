From Iowa to Kenya – How We Planned Our Wildebeest Migration Safari

Since the trip from Iowa to Kenya would take us 17 hours, we gave ourselves a one day grace period to allow us get over jet lag and acclimatize ourselves.

On the first day, we would therefore arrive at the airport and head to a hotel within the city for some rest.

Our Maasai Mara Safari 3 day tour would then commence on our second day in the country.

Given that our safari would not begin on the first day, it came as a welcome surprise to find a driver awaiting us at the airport, courtesy of our travel agency.

Upon introductions, he took us to the hotel we had reservations at and promised to pick us at 7 O’clock the following day for our trip to the Mara.

Our 3 day Maasai Mara itinerary would mainly comprise of game viewing excursions and we wanted to be well rested for it.

Our 3 days in Maasai Mara

We opted for a road trip to the Mara due to the numerous attractions we were bound to see along the way.

Or those in a hurry, there are chartered flights from Nairobi to the Maasai Mara as well.

True to his word, our safari driver was at the hotel by 6.45am and we departed for the reserve promptly at 7am.

We were travelling aboard a customized safari Land Cruiser that had large detachable windows and a raised body for optimal viewing.

However, our guide mentioned that for people looking for budget cars, cheaper options such as safari vans are available. For self-drive tours, 4×4 vehicle such as the toyota land cruiser prado, Jeep Wranger, and Toyota Sequioa are used.

The trip to the Mara would take us approximately five hours and we planned on making two stops along the way.