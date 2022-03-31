USG meets with Iowa legislators to advocate for student resources at the state level

University of Iowa USG and departments visited the state Capitol to advocate for student apartment rental resources, mental health resources, and state funding.

University of Iowa students met with state lawmakers about improvements for higher education institutions in Iowa including student apartment rental and mental health resources and state funding on Thursday.

The meeting, Hawkeye Caucus, is an annual tradition where several UI programs go to the state Capitol in Des Moines to speak to Iowa legislators.

“It’s a really good opportunity to be able to come to the Capitol and have all of the legislators have a day to take and reflect on how important the University of Iowa is to the economy,” Undergraduate Student Government President Regan Smock said.

Student representatives from the UI College of Education, College of Engineering, and Hospitals and Clinics also attended the meetings with legislators.

Members of the UI’s USG spoke to legislators about their goal to create a move-in checklist bill for students in college towns like Iowa City.

“The move-in checklist will ensure that students and renters will be able to mark what damages already exist and provide that to the landlord and get a copy of, ” Smock said. “It just protects people from security deposit stuff.”

The move-in checklist will ensure student renters and renters across the state are informed about their leases, Smock said.

“Student Government is focused on a move-in checklist bill, which focuses on ensuring that students — but really anyone who rents in the state of Iowa — but it just hurts students so much more,” Smock said.

USG’s Director of Governmental Relations Sierra Wicks said USG has spoken to state legislators about the move-in checklist bill, which passed the House of Representatives and is awaiting Senate debate.

“It’s just really important to connect student experiences to these issues, that they’re not just numbers, but their faces and stories,” Wicks said in an interview with The Daily Iowan.

In addition to the move-in checklist, USG is advocating for more funding on the state level for the university to decrease the chances of a tuition increase.

“The cost is falling on students in a way that isn’t good, isn’t sustainable, and isn’t making the University of Iowa a competitor against states where their school is getting funding support, and students are able to pay less in tuition,” Smock said.

In partnership with student governments from the University of Northern Iowa and Iowa State University, USG is advocating for legislation that will improve mental health resources in universities.

“This is a reminder of the impact of the University of Iowa on citizens across the state,” UI President Barbara Wilson said in an interview with the DI.

Wilson said she hopes state legislators see UI students’ enthusiasm and commitment to better the state of Iowa.

“I hope that they see the comprehensive nature of what we do from all these different stands and tables, representing different colleges and the amount of activity that we’re engaged in across the state,” Wilson said.