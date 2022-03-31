How to Remove a Sliding Screen Door
March 31, 2022
Screen doors come in handy during the warm weather. During winter it’s usually darker outside so you may need to remove yours. This maximizes the amount of natural light getting into your home. Other benefits of having screen doors installed include:
- They increase energy efficiency
- They offer an added layer of security
- They increase the value of the home
- They protect the front door
- You get to enjoy ventilation without the bug menace
Knowing how to remove a sliding screen door is a skill that almost every homeowner needs to have.
Unfortunately, not many have mastered it. Follow these steps if you want to remove your sliding screen door.
Removing A Sliding Screen Door
Over time, you no longer see the need to keep sliding doors in your home. The doors could also develop problems necessitating their removal. The only tool you need to remove a sliding door is a screwdriver. It’s a relatively straightforward process that should take approximately half an hour to get done and is done in two parts:
Part One
- Start by removing blinds, curtains or other non-essential items on the door as these only get in the way of the job slowing you down.
- Locate and remove the bottom screws from the door using a screwdriver. Since the screws hold the door wheels in place, unscrewing them loosens the wheels making the door easy to remove.
- Once the screws come off, the door is now loose enough to be pushed up and away from the bottom track. When the door is pulled up you can see its bottom wheels.
- Gently remove the door to avoid breaking it or any of its parts
- Use the screwdriver to unscrew the head-stop screw that is at the top corner of the door frame. Once the stop is taken off, the screen door could fall off. Have someone around to catch if it that were to happen
Part Two
- To take the door out of the track, you need to use the screwdriver to push the wheels up. This makes it easy to lift the door out of the track.
- Gently pull the door upwards until the wheels come off the bottom track.
- Continue pulling the door over the bottom track and outwards, in your direction.
- Lastly, keep the sliding screen door safe especially if you plan on ever putting it back. The best position to store it is against the wall or lying flat on a sturdy table.
Know When To Get Professional Help
The sliding screen door removal process isn’t a difficult one. However, some people still have trouble figuring it out. Also, sliding doors are made of fragile parts that need careful handling. Getting in touch with professional companies which offer sliding door repair in Orlando or other big cities. These companies have a team of experts with the right skills and experience to ensure door removals and installations go smoothly. This helps you avoid numerous high sliding screen door repair costs in the future.