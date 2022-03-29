What NBA Players Are from Iowa?

It’s always easier to root for a player you feel a connection with, so what Iowans can you support when watching an NBA game just now?

The pro basketball league currently has a couple of players born in Iowa and others who played their college basketball here.

Joe Wieskamp Was Born in and Played in Iowa

Joe Wieskamp was born in Muscatine and excelled at both football and baseball in middle school. He decided to stop playing football when he broke a thumb playing quarterback, and from that point on concentrated on basketball. His first games came for Muscatine High School, with an average of 18.6 points in his freshman season followed by 21.6 in his sophomore season and then 30.4 points as a senior.

Joe was the first Class 4A basketball player from Iowa to average over 30 points since Jeff Horner managed it at the start of the century. He then became his school’s all-time leading scorer and set a single-game record of 50 points, as well as being named Iowa Mr Basketball. The next stage of his career saw him join the Iowa Hawkeyes as a four-star recruit and the most exciting prospect in the state.

His impressive college career saw Wieskamp win various awards and make it into the Big Team All-freshman team and then the All-Big Ten team. Among his achievements, Joe led the Big Ten in terms of free-throw shooting, with 85.6%. He then joined the San Antonio Spurs in the 2021 NBA draft, as the 41st overall pick. The Spurs recently rewarded his progress by converting his rookie contract into a standard NBA contract.

Harrison Barnes Was Born in Ames

Born in Ames, Harrison Barnes played for Ames High School and scored 24 points in the final of the Iowa 4A state championship. He helped his school to win the championship two seasons in a row and stay undefeated during that time. This helped to make him the top-rated basketball player from the class of 2010 and he became the school’s all-time leading scorer.

Harrison’s college career took him to North Carolina, after he received offers from several colleges including Iowa State. He set his own personal record with 40 points and 8 rebounds against Clemson in 2011, which was also a record points haul by a freshman in an ACC Tournament game. He decided to stay in college for his sophomore year, despite the chance to join the draft.

The 2021 NBA draft saw the Golden State Warriors pick Barnes seventh overall. He won an NBA championship with them in 2015, with Barnes scoring 24 points to help them secure the Western Conference Finals win in the lead-up.

This year, he’s currently enjoying a hot scoring streak, with 20 points or more in 8 of his last 14 games for the Sacramento Kings. However, according to the NBA betting odds, the Kings are unlikely to get to the playoffs this season: https://www.bovada.lv/nba-betting

Tyler Cook Played for the Iowa Hawkeyes

Tyler Cook was born in St Louis Missouri, rather than anywhere in Iowa. However, the link to the state comes with the fact that he joined the University of Iowa after winning the state title while at Chaminade College Preparatory School. An average of over 12 in his freshman season jumped up to 15.3 plus 6.8 rebounds in his sophomore season.

One of the highlights of Tyler’s time in Iowa came when we scored 26 points and the Hawkeyes won the 2K Classic tournament. He then performed well in helping Iowa reach the NCAA Tournament, with an average of 14.5 points.

Cook wasn’t drafted in the 2019 draft, but then signed for the Denver Nuggets. He’s played for several NBA teams since then, while also playing for the Iowa Wolves. He’s recently been in good form for the Windy City Bulls, scoring 31 points and getting 10 rebounds in a game against Fort Worth in one of his latest performances.

Luka Garza Was a Hawkeyes Star

Luka Garza is another NBA star who wasn’t born in Iowa but played his college basketball in the Hawkeye state. Luka was born in Washington DC and went to Maret School there, averaging 24.6 points in his senior season. He was the school’s all-time top scorer by the time he left and classed as a four-star recruit.

He decided to pass his college years in Iowa, and scored 16 points in his debut before getting his first double-double soon after this. Garza averaged over 12 points per game as a freshman and overcame some injury issues in his sophomore season to average 13.1 points and 4.5 rebounds. He then set the third-highest-ever points total for Iowa with 44 points against Michigan.

It looked like he was leaving Iowa in 2020, but eventually opted out of the draft and returned to the Hawkeyes for another season. During this time, he scored a record 41 points at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena, in his second 40+ game, and became one of the most decorated college players in Iowa’s history. Garza joined the Detroit Pistons in the 2021 draft and he recently spoke about his good memories from his time playing here.