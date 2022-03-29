Photos: Iowa football open practice

Iowa football held an open practice at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City on Tuesday.

During the practice, Iowa quarterbacks Spencer Petras, Alex Padilla, and Joey Labas worked with offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz. Ferentz was selected to also coach quarterbacks after Iowa hired former NFL linebacker Abdul Hodge to coach tight ends.

In the 2021-21 season, Iowa quarterbacks Spencer Petras and Alex Padilla fought for a spot to start. Petras threw a total of 1880 yards and Padilla threw for a total of 636.

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz enters his 24th year as head coach for the Hawkeyes.