Why Cloudbet is the World’s Top Cryptocurrency Casino

Cryptocurrency used to be seen as something exotic – something only used by a select few. However, now cryptocurrency is a more accepted part of society, and many people are buying Bitcoin or other crypto and using it to pay for goods and services online – including to fund their online casino accounts.

With the rise of cryptocurrency, there has been a rise in the number of casinos that identify as “crypto casinos” – casinos that welcome the use of various types of crypto and build their business model around doing so. The oldest crypto casino is Cloudbet, and we’re here to tell you why, after researching various casinos, we’ve concluded that it’s the best crypto casino you’ll find online.

The Crypto Casino Assessment Process

Assessing casinos isn’t a quick job. Instead, it’s vital to go through the whole playing process, from signing up with a site to withdrawing winnings. Only once the whole process has been followed can anyone make a balanced and accurate assessment of a casino.

Here’s a quick rundown of how we evaluated all crypto casinos:

Security . Before we do anything, we assess the security of a site. Most importantly, we’ll see if the site is regulated by anyone. Casinos should also offer SSL encryption of all transactions that take place.

Sign-up process . Is the sign-up process simple? How many questions are asked as you apply? Which personal details will you need to provide? Essentially, we want the quickest sign-up possible, without unnecessary information gathering.

. Is the sign-up process simple? How many questions are asked as you apply? Which personal details will you need to provide? Essentially, we want the quickest sign-up possible, without unnecessary information gathering. Depositing . A top crypto casino will give you the chance to deposit using various cryptocurrencies – quite simply, the more options, the better. Deposits should also be free, plus they should be quick, although we recognise that crypto deposits can sometimes take a few minutes to process.

. A top crypto casino will give you the chance to deposit using various cryptocurrencies – quite simply, the more options, the better. Deposits should also be free, plus they should be quick, although we recognise that crypto deposits can sometimes take a few minutes to process. Bonuses . The welcome bonus is the most important bonus, and it should not only be large, but also have fair terms and conditions. There should also be ongoing bonuses to claim once the welcome bonus has been used, plus the best crypto casinos also have loyalty schemes to reward their players.

. The welcome bonus is the most important bonus, and it should not only be large, but also have fair terms and conditions. There should also be ongoing bonuses to claim once the welcome bonus has been used, plus the best crypto casinos also have loyalty schemes to reward their players. Games . Top casinos have a large range of games from various software providers. Slots will always be the most prominent games, but table games, scratchcards and live dealer games should also be offered.

. Top casinos have a large range of games from various software providers. Slots will always be the most prominent games, but table games, scratchcards and live dealer games should also be offered. Withdrawing. The perfect withdrawal should be completely free and exceptionally quick. The lower the minimum withdrawal amount, the better.

The best casinos will not just excel in a couple of areas, but in all of them. Cloudbet was the casino that performed best, getting high scores in each of the six areas listed above.

Why Cloudbet?

So, why did Cloudbet come out on top? Well, there were many reasons, but we’ll work through the above list, starting with security. Cloudbet is properly licenced and regulated in Curacao, plus the site is protected by SSL encryption. When it comes to the security of your personal details, Cloudbet couldn’t be doing any more.

The sign-up process is an exceptionally simple one, without any unnecessary steps. From the moment you reach the homepage to the moment you’re signed up is only around two minutes, so there’s no waiting around. You will need to provide some personal details, but the privacy policy states that these are stored safely and won’t be shared with third parties. Once again, it’s a big tick in this area.

We then got to the depositing stage, and once again, things were very impressive. Firstly, the range of crypto accepted by Cloudbet is vast, and includes everything from Bitcoin to smaller, less well-known cryptocurrencies. The minimum deposit is 0.0001 BTC – you’ll find details of minimum deposits for other cryptocurrencies in the casino’s FAQ. Depositing times are around average and they charge no fees.

But what about the bonuses? Well, Cloudbet has one of the largest welcome bonuses around, worth up to 5 BTC – that’s well over $200,000. They don’t stop there either, as they offer a range of other bonuses – at the time of writing, there’s a €20,000 giveaway, a free spins bonus, a reload bonus, and more. The loyalty scheme is also impressive, allowing players to rise through tiers as they play, with higher tiers giving better perks.

The selection of games is a strong one, offering slots (including progressive jackpot slots), blackjack, roulette, baccarat, virtuals and more, plus they also have a selection of live dealer games for players to enjoy. One thing that really stood out was that the range of games is almost equally as impressive on mobile devices. There’s nothing significant missing from the line-up of titles, meaning everyone should find something they enjoy.

Finally, there’s the withdrawal process, and it’s seamless at Cloudbet. There are no blocks in the way of you getting your money, and payments are granted exceptionally quickly. What’s more, there are no charges levied by Cloudbet on those looking to withdraw their winnings.

So, as you can see, Cloudbet excels in every area. There are a couple of minor issues, but they’re hugely outweighed by the plus points. Anyone looking for a crypto casino should certainly give Cloudbet a shot.

FAQs

Are there fees to use cryptocurrency?

You will have to pay some fees when purchasing cryptocurrency, and there are negligible fees when spending your crypto online. However, the best casinos, including Cloudbet, will not charge anything to deposit and withdraw using any cryptocurrency.

How is cryptocurrency bought?

You’ll be able to buy cryptocurrency at many online exchanges. You can use many methods to purchase crypto, including credit and debit cards. Once purchased, you store the crypto in a wallet, until you’re ready to spend it.

Is it easy to deposit with crypto?

Yes, it’s exceptionally easy. Assuming you have some crypto in a wallet, you just need to transfer the money to the wallet address provided by the casino – there’s no need to enter any banking info or anything else. The money generally takes a few minutes to transfer, after which you’ll be able to play any casino game you want to.

Is cryptocurrency safe?

Cryptocurrency has grown in popularity for several reasons, but one of the biggest is safety. The fact that players never have to give their banking details to a casino means it’s impossible for their details to fall into the wrong hands. What’s more, the blockchain technology used by cryptocurrencies provides huge protection for every transaction.

Is cryptocurrency legal?

Cryptocurrency is legal in nearly every country, but there are some that restrict its use. These include Iran, Canada, Thailand, Cambodia and India. If you’re unsure as to the legality of crypto in your currency, get clarification before you buy any from an exchange.