On the Record: March 25, 2022

In this episode of “On the Record” host Eleanor Hildebrandt and producers Meg Doster and Collin Yi sat down with DI reporters to get an in-depth look at their stories and talk this week’s headlines.

News reporter, Anthony Neri, talks about his story on Iowa OSHA not issuing the University of Iowa violations for its COVID-19 safety guidelines. Next, news reporter Ryan Hansen discusses his story on the Iowa City City Council’s consideration of funding the relocation of the residents in the Forest View mobile home park. Finally, news reporter Kate Perez talks about the first part of her project on the history of the Iowa City Pedestrian Mall.

Hosted by Eleanor Hildebrandt. Edited by Meg Doster and Collin Yi.