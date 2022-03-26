Iowa rowing finishes Big Ten-Ivy League meet

The Hawkeyes won two races on the Cooper River in Camden, New Jersey, Saturday.

Leaving the team area on Saturday, April 24, 2021. Hawkeyes won the first event 2 Novice 8 with a time of 7:14.50.

The Iowa rowing team picked up wins in two races on the Cooper River in Camden, New Jersey, Saturday.

The Hawkeyes’ First Varsity Eight boat took down that of the Harvard Crimson by more than four seconds. Iowa picked up an additional win over Harvard in a Second Varsity Four race.

Saturday’s meet was contested between Iowa, Harvard, Yale, and Michigan State. The Hawkeyes were swept by the Bulldogs across five different races. Iowa and Michigan State never competed head-to-head.

“Today was a great first step for the entire team,” Iowa head coach Jeff Garbutt said. “Improvements and progress were made in all of the boat classes from the first to the second round. The day was highlighted with our victory in the First Varsity Eight.”

Big Picture

Saturday’s meet was the Hawkeyes’ first since they competed in the Jayhawk Jamboree on Oct. 23. Iowa spent the majority of the winter months training indoors.

The air temperatures Iowa competed in on Saturday did not eclipse 55 degrees at any point.

Up Next

Iowa will return to action April 1-2 at the Sunshine State Invitational in Sarasota, Florida.