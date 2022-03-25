Hockey is a very popular sport in the United States. Ever since the first ice rink was built in Baltimore back in 1894, hockey’s popularity has been on the rise across the country. The Northeast and upper Midwest part of the country were among the first to adopt hockey due to the cold climate.

However, as the National Hockey League (NHL) expanded, this sport has spread all over the states. Today, many hockey fans inform themselves about NHL picks and rely on betting guides if they plan on placing a friendly wager. With that in mind, let’s have a closer look at the increasing popularity of hockey in the U.S.

The spread of hockey across the U.S.

Hockey originated in Canada but it quickly made its way to the U.S. After Canadian immigrants brought the sport down south, the first known formal game of ice hockey in the United States was organized in 1893.

The match between Yale University and Johns Hopkins University is generally considered to be the start of modern-day ice hockey in the States. However, it wasn’t until 1917 that the National Hockey League was created and became one of the major professional sport leagues in the U.S.

The birth of the minor leagues