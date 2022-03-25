Johnson County Board of Supervisors approve $138 million fiscal 2023 budget

The Johnson County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Thursday to approve a $138.4 million budget for fiscal 2023, which includes $8.5 million in financial support for nonprofit partners, agencies, and other governmental entities, and $3.5 million in planned road construction and maintenance.

Daniel McGregor-Huyer

The Johnson County Board of Supervisors discuss during a budget meeting at the Johnson County Administration Building on Jan. 12, 2022.

Cooper Worth, News Reporter
March 25, 2022

The Johnson County Board of Supervisors approved the county’s budget for the fiscal 2023 on Thursday, including $32.8 million for public safety and legal services and $22.6 million for capital projects.

The total expenditures from the budget are calculated at $138.4 million, and the fiscal year begins July 1, 2022. 

This compares to the estimated budget of $144 million for the current fiscal year.

Other highlights of the new budget include:

  • $18.7 million in physical health and social services
  • $8.7 million for county environment and education
  • $3.5 million in planned road construction and maintenance
  • $3.4 million in government services to residents
  • $700,400 in funding for affordable housing

The total estimate for American Rescue Plan Act projects is $6.2 million. 

Highlights include:

  • $1 million for Direct Assistance Program
  • $637,500 for home repairs and affordable housing programs
  • $500,000 in financing programs for minority-owned businesses: 
  • $450,000 to improve Historic Poor Farm sewer and stormwater

The board also approved an increase to the recommended or “symbolic” minimum wage in the county from $10.75 per hour to $11.56 per hour.

State law prevents counties from setting a minimum wage higher than the state minimum wage of $7.25 an hour, so the wage is only a recommendation.

The tax rate for urban areas is set at $6.04 per $1,000 in taxable valuation, declining $0.12 cents from last year’s budget. 

The rural levy is $3.69 per $1,000 of taxable property value, a decrease of $0.08 cents, according to the Iowa State Association of Counties. Johnson County is ranked 66th out of 99 counties in regards to its total rural levy rate.

