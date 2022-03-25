7 Emerging Online Casino Trends for 2022

The world of online casinos has grown dramatically over the last few years, and it skyrocketed between 2020 and 2021, partly encouraged by the pandemic, which forced many gambling fans to find alternative ways to enjoy their favourite games. Technological advancements also played a huge role in the growth of the online casino experience.

The industry doesn’t appear to be slowing down either, and as we go into 2022, even more developments and progression are predicted. With more options now available, and every game you can possibly imagine being available from the comfort of your own home, people have big expectations.

With so much to look forward to from the industry and new trends emerging all the time, we have put together this cheat sheet with everything you should expect from online casinos in 2022.

Improved Visual Experience

It goes without saying that year on year we are seeing an improvement in the visual experience that online casinos are providing users with, and this is expected to develop even more. Some of the best providers and developers are now beginning to improve online casinos, making them as modern and as cutting edge as possible. Users are now expecting more modern graphics and life-like experiences and that is exactly what they are going to get.

Some online casinos are also expected to try and bring the live element to users playing online at home through the use of virtual tables and live dealers.

Mobile Betting

So much of what we do online now is through our mobile devices, and this includes playing on our favourite online casinos. Mobile betting has had a huge impact on the growth of the online casino industry and that is likely to continue into 2022.

Mobile betting continues to be on the rise and dominates a huge proportion of online gambling today. Social gambling is also expected to grow in popularity with friends and family being able to play their favourite games together remotely through gambling platforms.

The use of smartphones for mobile betting has enabled online casinos additional access to new markets and audiences that would previously have never visited a physical casino. Visual quality enhancements are also expected to develop on smartphone platforms in 2022 to encourage younger and more diverse audiences.

Deposit Bonuses

Online casinos have realised the benefits of rewarding users for making an account with them and this seems to have had a huge impact on the number of online users in recent years. Luckily for the players, we expect 2022 to see many more of these bonuses.

For example, deposit bonuses have become increasingly popular with many different platforms recently, with many a range of online casinos offering a 200% deposit bonus. This is a great opportunity for players to boost their initial investment while allowing them to experience more games.

If you are a player looking to find out about the best online casino rewards, including deposit bonuses, then you should be sure to check out Online Casinos. Here you will find all the information you need when finding the right casino for you, including the top casinos with the best offers. Online Casinos also shows user reviews, the latest deals and offers, as well as information on slot games and live casinos.

Hybrid Casino Experiences

Virtual Reality (VR) has become an increasingly popular trend across the gaming industry, and while it isn’t a fresh concept, before now it hasn’t been included as much in the online casino industry. However, thanks to technological advancements surrounding VR, more online casino providers are looking at ways that they can bring their games to life and offer an even more immersive experience.

There are an increasing number of VR devices now available on the market, and you can even enjoy your favourite Netflix show through the VR experience.

Therefore, it is no surprise that gambling giants such as Microgaming and NetEnt, to name only a few, are starting to provide VR-based casino games. These plans also seem to include the use of Artificial Intelligence to improve customer experience and enhanced online platform security to help identify any fraudulent activity sooner.

Smartwatch-based Gambling Apps

Most of us have some sort of smartwatch to help us track our steps, sleep, and overall health and wellbeing. While these have become increasingly prevalent across society in recent years, they also offer an interesting route for the development of online casinos.

While most online gambling platforms are only available via your smartphone, laptop, or tablet, some trailblazers are now making services available through smartwatches. With the smartwatch market expected to hit $140 million this year, it is hardly surprising that online gaming providers have decided to jump into this industry.

Industry leaders such as Playtech and Microgaming are already offering smartwatch casino applications with more providers looking to produce compatible games, thus making gambling activities even more convenient for the user.

E-Sports Betting

There are now more opportunities to bet on eSports than ever before, thanks to the huge developments that the online casino industry has seen in recent years. What was once considered to be a niche market, with not much room for growth, is now expected to continue to grow throughout 2022.

The captivated and growing market is able to use their gaming knowledge to make money, and bets can be placed on a range of games. These include League of Legends, Fortnite, overwatch and Valorant.

Many TV providers are also including eSports betting as part of their premium packages to encourage the use of eSports-oriented channels.

Cryptocurrency

The role of cryptocurrency is expected to be a growing online casino trend in 2022 as a way to further protect any financial information exposed during a transaction. Many different cryptocurrencies are currently popular in the world of online gambling, including Bitcoin. Bitcoin has become so popular across the industry, particularly as it provides a more private form of betting for users.

With so much more to look forward to from the industry in 2022, you should expect some considerable changes and progress from online casinos, making for more enjoyable and convenient play.