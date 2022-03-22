Candidates prepare for the Johnson County Board of Supervisors election

V Fixmer-Oraiz and Mallory Hellman join incumbent Jon Green in the hunt for two seats on the Johnson County Board of Supervisors in the Democratic primary on June 7.

Three Democrats are running for two open seats on the Johnson County Board of Supervisors this spring.

V Fixmer-Oraiz and Mallory Hellman of Iowa City both announced their candidacy earlier this month for a position on the board in the Democratic Primary on June 7.

They join incumbent Supervisor Jon Green, who also announced he would be seeking reelection, in the race.

The second open position on the board became available when Supervisor Pat Heiden announced last November that she would not be running for reelection.

No candidates from the Republican Party have announced yet.

The period for candidates to file for county office positions in Johnson County started March 7 and ends March 25.

Jon Green

Green, 39, was first elected to the board in June 2021 in a special election to fill the position of Janelle Rettig, who resigned after serving a decade on the board.

Born in Cheyenne, Wyoming, Green has lived most of his life in Johnson County and currently resides in Lone Tree. After graduating from Morningside University in Sioux City in 2001, he worked as a journalist for several years, before serving as Wyoming Gov. Dave Freudenthal’s press secretary from 2009-2010.

Green later served one term as mayor of Lone Tree from 2018-2019.

Green said his experience covering local government as a journalist and serving later as mayor prepared him for the past year as a supervisor. His time as a board member has been an informative experience, he said.

“There’s a lot of important stuff that the county is responsible for, and it’s really been a wonderful opportunity to get to look into all the nooks and crannies of Johnson County,” he said. “Getting to see a three-dimensional view of what the county is responsible for has been a valuable education.”

Green said he doesn’t mind that dispersing American Rescue Plan Act funds hasn’t been the easiest process, because it shows citizens are invested in their local government.

“I’m happy that it has been a tumultuous process, because that means that people are involved,” he said. “There are things that I wished had turned out differently, but I’m very happy that the community and the other staff have been so involved in this because it’s really a historic opportunity.”

RELATED: Johnson County to hire general assistance program specialist with American Rescue Plan Act funds

Green said he has fought for progressive causes for many years, and even if conservative residents don’t agree with him politically, he is still willing to work with them.

“If you go back to last year’s special election, I did not do the best in rural parts [of the county],” Green said. “But, at the same time, even if folks there don’t necessarily appreciate my politics, I hope that they understand that I appreciate what’s going on there, in a way that the other supervisors do not.”

V Fixmer-Oraiz

Fixmer-Oraiz, 43, graduated from the University of Iowa in 2015 with a bachelor’s degree in urban and regional planning and has worked in planning in Johnson County for the past seven years, working for an engineering firm in the private sector and then for nonprofit dealing in watershed planning and community development.

They founded Astig Planning, in 2019, a firm dedicated to environmental and community planning with a focus on climate change and social justice.

Fixmer-Oraiz lives in Iowa City with their wife, Natalie Fixmer-Oraiz, who is a professor at the University of Iowa. The couple has two children, ages 3 and 6.

Fixmer-Oraiz said Johnson County is at a critical moment regarding how to address residents’ concerns as the severity of COVID-19 pandemic has momentarily subsided.

“We need to be thinking about, how are we going to be healing from [the pandemic]? How are we going to be planning for a resilient future?” they said. “I think that we have an opportunity to embrace the future that we want to be a part of, instead of just business as usual.”

Fixmer-Oraiz said their work running a business can translate nicely to a position as a supervisor due to the experience of managing budgets — both jobs connect people to opportunities.

“In the work I do, I’m about connecting people and building bridges, so as a supervisor, building those bridges and looking at plans long term is where a lot of the work gets done when looking at fringe area agreements and local food policy,” they said. “Those are the things that I’m doing now, and I would like to continue doing it at a much higher level.”

Fixmer-Oraiz said creating a more inclusive economic development to Johnson County is not only beneficial economically, but also helps serve unrepresented members of the community.

“I think anybody that has felt left out [are] the people that we need to make sure are being heard, and that we’re creating plans and policies that uplift their voices, because they have that knowledge,” they said. “It’s not just the policy experts — it’s the people that are being impacted on the ground.”

Fixmer-Oraiz said an inclusive economic development culture that values the experiences of everyone will help the county and the state thrive.

“We understand that in Iowa, people are leaving. If we can have a more diverse and inclusive economic area, then people are going to want to move here,” they said. “Let’s diversify and get people out [in the community] that really can make a difference.”

Mallory Hellman

Hellman, 36, came to Johnson County in 2010 to attend the Iowa Writers’ Workshop after graduating from Harvard University with a degree in English and American literature in 2008.

Through attending the Iowa Writers’ Workshop, Hellman started volunteering at organizations around Iowa City, including working at the Iowa Juvenile Home and the Iowa Youth Writing Project.

Hellman has been the director of the Iowa Youth Writing Project since 2015 and said working with kids both in and out of the juvenile system opened her eyes to the disparities in childcare.

“It was in noticing these disparities and realizing that they were a microcosm of the disparities in the county at large that I started thinking, ‘what can we do about this? How can we go about closing these gaps?’” Hellman said.

Hellman said she started paying close attention to the Johnson County Board of Supervisors in summer 2020 after the Black Lives Matter protests.

“I saw there was unrest in the city council, there was unrest at the county level, and I realized that I didn’t have a clear idea of where those differentiations were in terms of which group was in charge of what,” she said. “I quickly realized that the county is about so much more than land allotment [and] bidding for construction projects.”

Hellman said while attending several city council and supervisors’ meetings for the last year and half, she found herself questioning the decisions of the supervisors.

She said she would approach projects differently.

“I found myself kind of backseat driving in these debates that were happening at the Board of Supervisor meetings and saying, ‘Well, I would have answered that differently,’ and ‘Hasn’t this person looked at this thing?’” Hellman said.

Hellman said she was strongly against the county’s proposed purchase of a Lenco BearCat G2 armored vehicle earlier this year. If elected, she said she would revisit the conversation of the need for military vehicles in Johnson County.

“I think that we need to get rid of the MRAP that we do have,” Hellman said. “I think we have absolutely no business with a militarized vehicle here in the county, and I’d like to see motion to get rid of it.”

Hellman said she supports Supervisors Green and Rod Sullivan in voting against the lottery system in disrupting funds for the Direct Assistance Program and wished the funding was going directly to excluded workers.

“I really think we could have, in a more concerted way, put these funds toward excluded workers and that the current eligibility requirements for the lottery system still leave a lot of excluded people unserved and untouched by this aid that was ostensibly meant for them,” Hellman said.