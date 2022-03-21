Stake Casino Main Collaborations
March 21, 2022
For many esports fans, Stake Casino has been a savior. This sportsbook brings exciting esports betting markets and odds to fans and has warmed the hearts of many punters. The casino section on this site is also quite popular among players. You can learn more about this in our review about Stake Casino and their exclusive slots.
As crypto betting continues to grow, this site has been looking to make collaborations that bring it to the forefront. The upcoming partnerships bring a lot of people and organizations onboard, and we will cover them all.
UFC in Brazil
Many players look forward to UFC Fight Nights for the fantastic odds and betting lines. Well, Stake Casino is increasing the excitement by welcoming Brazil into the Latin America UFC club. Previously, this site covered most countries in South America and Asia in its UFC agreement. Stake Casino will now have a branded presence in UFC events in Brazil.
This collaboration will bring exclusive promotions and VIP treatment to UFC fans on Stake and original content across its social media pages. Partnering with the UFC in Brazil will also bring in attractive endorsements and brand ambassador deals to fighters.
Stake Joins the Watford Family
Last year, Stake Casino joined the Watford family in a multi-year partnership to bring crypto betting awareness to the premier league. This deal makes Stake Casino the main shirt sponsor as the Hornets return to the premier league. Players will carry the Stake brand on their chest at Vicarage Road and away this season.
As part of the commemoration, Stake will unveil crypto-themed promotions for the premier league markets worldwide. This kicks off with a 10 million Dogecoin giveaway for US audiences.
A Stake Partnership With Drake
The platinum award-winning musical artist Drake has not been shy about discussing his gambling exploits at Stake Casino. The rapper has been a fan of crypto betting and has hit it big several times on this site. With enthusiasm from both sides, the inevitable partnership finally happened.
The Canadian rapper announced on his Instagram account that he would be playing live for real money on Stake Casino after agreeing to the partnership. Drake will be involved in improving Stake’s user experience and promoting exclusive content and VIP promo packages on the site.
Drake joins the Argentine soccer star Sergio Aguero, across several operator initiatives as part of the Stake superstar community.