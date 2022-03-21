Stake Casino Main Collaborations

For many esports fans, Stake Casino has been a savior. This sportsbook brings exciting esports betting markets and odds to fans and has warmed the hearts of many punters. The casino section on this site is also quite popular among players. You can learn more about this in our review about Stake Casino and their exclusive slots.

As crypto betting continues to grow, this site has been looking to make collaborations that bring it to the forefront. The upcoming partnerships bring a lot of people and organizations onboard, and we will cover them all.

UFC in Brazil

Many players look forward to UFC Fight Nights for the fantastic odds and betting lines. Well, Stake Casino is increasing the excitement by welcoming Brazil into the Latin America UFC club. Previously, this site covered most countries in South America and Asia in its UFC agreement. Stake Casino will now have a branded presence in UFC events in Brazil.

This collaboration will bring exclusive promotions and VIP treatment to UFC fans on Stake and original content across its social media pages. Partnering with the UFC in Brazil will also bring in attractive endorsements and brand ambassador deals to fighters.