Where to watch Iowa women’s basketball’s NCAA Tournament second round game against Creighton

The second-seeded Hawkeyes will face off against the 10th-seeded Bluejays on Sunday at noon on ABC.

No. 2 Iowa and No. 15 Illinois State warm up before a First Round NCAA women’s basketball tournament game in sold-out Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, March 18, 2022. The Hawkeyes defeated the Redbirds, 98-58, advancing to the second round of the tournament.

A trip to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Sweet 16 is on the line for the Hawkeyes on Sunday.

Second-seeded Iowa women’s basketball will host 10th-seeded Creighton at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The Hawkeyes and Bluejays will tip off at noon on ABC.

The Hawkeyes will have a game televised on ABC for the first time since the 2020-21 season. Iowa’s 2021 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 game against UConn was televised on the network.

“Obviously, it’s super cool we got to sell out not just one game, but two back-to-back,” Iowa junior guard Gabbie Marshall said. “But getting that viewership for women’s basketball in general, it’s showing that more people are wanting to watch women’s basketball and wanting to watch us play. It’s exciting, that’s what you want as a woman’s basketball player.”

Iowa’s game against Creighton is sold out at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The Hawkeyes have sold out their past three games, dating back to Iowa’s final regular season game against Michigan on Feb. 27.

The arena can hold 14,382 people. The capacity is down from its usual seating of over 15,000 because of NCAA court policies.

“We’re really excited to play in front of a crowd, even though it’s going to be a little skewed towards Iowa because it’s a home-court advantage for them,” Creighton sophomore Emma Rosniek said. “But, nonetheless, I think we’re all really still excited about just being able to play in front of this kind of stage because this is what March Madness is.”

Iowa, the Big Ten Tournament titlewinners, earned a berth to the Round of 32 with a dominating 98-58 victory over 15th-seeded Illinois State on Friday. The Hawkeyes’ 40-point margin of victory is the program’s largest in NCAA Tournament history, breaking the previous record of 26 set in 1993.

Creighton earned an at-large bid to the 2022 NCAA Tournament after falling in the quarterfinals of the BIG EAST Tournament. The Bluejays defeated seventh-seeded Colorado, 84-74, for a Round of 32 berth.

Bluejay guard Lauren Jensen will be playing against her former teammates in the matchup. Jensen transferred to Creighton from Iowa after her freshman season in 2020-21.

“We wished her the best when she was moving on from here,” Iowa sophomore point guard Caitlin Clark said. “She’s had a tremendous year for Creighton … But I think getting on the floor tomorrow, you’re both competitors, you’re both wanting to compete, is the biggest thing, and we’ll have our game faces on.”

The Daily Iowan will have reporters and photographers on site to cover the matchup. Follow @chloepeterson67 and @_graceephotos for live updates.

Previewing the matchup:

Scheduled game time: noon

Location: Carver-Hawkeye Arena

TV: ABC

Announcers: Beth Mowins (play-by-play) and Christy Thomaskutty (color analyst)