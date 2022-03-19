Photos: Session six of the 2022 NCAA Wrestling National Championships

Penn State took home a team national championship during session six at the NCAA Wrestling Championships at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Mich., on Saturday, March 19, 2022. The Nittany Lions topped Michigan and Iowa.

Iowa’s No. 6 197-pound Jacob Warner wrestled the lone Hawkeye match in the championship round. Penn State’s No. 1 Max Dean topped Warner, 3-2. Warner earned second place.

Penn State finished the season with five individual national champions.