Photos: Session four of the 2022 NCAA Wrestling Championships
March 19, 2022
Iowa has four remaining wrestlers after session three’s action at the NCAA Wrestling Championships at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Mich., on Friday, March 18, 2022. Iowa’s 149-pound Max Murin, and 285-pound Tony Cassioppi both suffered tournament-ending losses in the session.
Iowa advanced one wrestler to a championship match. Iowa’s No. 6 197-pound Jacob Warner will face Penn State’s No. 1 Max Dean in tomorrow night’s final session for a chance at an individual national championship.
As a team, Iowa sits in fourth place with 62 points. Penn State holds a commanding first-place lead with 108 points.