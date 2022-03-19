Photos: Session five of the 2022 NCAA Wrestling Championships
Four Iowa wrestlers competed during session five at the NCAA Wrestling Championships at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Mich., on Saturday, March 19, 2022. Iowa’s 133-pound Austin DeSanto, 165-pound Alex Marinelli, and 285-pound Tony Cassioppi ended their season with a victory.
Iowa’s first five-time All-American Michael Kemerer lost to North Carolina State’s No. 4 Hayden Hidlay in the final match of his collegiate career by major decision, 12-4.
In session four, Iowa advanced one wrestler to tonight’s final session. 197-pound Jacob Warner will match up with Penn State’s No. 1 Max Dean for an individual national championship.