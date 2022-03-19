Photos: NCAA Second Round women’s basketball press conferences

The NCAA hosted Second Round pre-game press conferences for No. 2 Iowa and No. 10 Creighton at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday.

Carver-Hawkeye Arena hosts its third consecutive sold-out game Sunday at noon against the Bluejays and the Hawkeyes, who will be competing for a spot in the Sweet Sixteen.

In Iowa’s First Round game against No. 15 Illinois State, Iowa guard Caitlin Clark led the Hawkeyes in points with 27, with Czinano in second with 18. Clark said she is hoping to get the ball to Czinano in tomorrow’s game. “I think we’ll have an advantage inside,” Clark said. “I think that every single game because Monika is the best post in the country.”

Iowa guard and former Hawkeye in the 2020-21 season Lauren Jensen will play against old teammates in the matchup. Jensen entered the transfer portal last spring and averages 12.4 points per game.

“It could be a real track meet tomorrow,” Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder said.