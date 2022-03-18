Live results | Iowa men’s wrestling competes in Session IV of NCAA Championships

Two Hawkeyes will wrestle in the national semifinals and four other will participate in wrestlebacks.

Iowa’s No. 5 Austin DeSanto sticks his tongue out before a match with Virginia Tech’s No. 4 Korbin Myers during session three at the NCAA Wrestling Championships at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Mich., on Friday, March 18, 2022. DeSatno defeated Myers by major decision in a 133-pound match, 9-0. DeSanto advances to the semifinals to face Penn State’s No. 1 Roman Bravo-Young.

DETROIT — Six Iowa men’s wrestlers will hit the mat for Session IV of the 2022 NCAA Championships at Little Caesars Arena Friday night. Senior 133-pounder Austin DeSanto and 197-pounder Jacob Warner will compete in the national semifinals. Senior 149-pounder Max Murin, 165-pounder Alex Marinelli, 174-pounder Michael Kemerer, and heavyweight Tony Cassioppi will participate in wrestlebacks.

Iowa has had at least one national finalist in each of the last 31 NCAA Tournaments. The streak will end if Warner and DeSanto both lose their matches.

Tonight’s NCAA Championship action will begin at 7 p.m. and air live on ESPN

Follow the live blog below for Session IV updates:

This is a developing story. Check back throughout the evening for updates.