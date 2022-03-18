Instant recap | Iowa women’s basketball breezes past Illinois State, advances to second round of NCAA Tournament

The second-seeded Iowa women’s basketball team will take on 10th-seeded Creighton at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday.

Iowa celebrates after a First Round NCAA women’s basketball tournament game against No. 2 Iowa and No. 15 Illinois State in sold-out Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, March 18, 2022. The Hawkeyes defeated the Redbirds, 98-58, advancing themselves to the second round of the tournament.

The second-seeded Iowa women’s basketball team entertained a sold-out Carver-Hawkeye Arena crowd on Friday afternoon, taking down 15th-seeded Illinois State

The Hawkeyes defeated the Redbirds by a record-breaking 40 points, 98-58, ending the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament Champions’ season. The Hawkeyes’ 40-point margin of victory broke Iowa’s previous record of 26 points, set in 1993.

Iowa had a slow start to the tournament, trailing 7-2 at the beginning of the game. The Hawkeyes tied the game at 12 halfway through the first quarter, and took their first lead shortly after.

By halftime, Iowa led by 14 points, 43-29.

Iowa started the third quarter on a 9-0 run, prompting an Illinois State timeout at the under-8 mark. The Hawkeyes led by as many as 27 points in the third period.

The Hawkeyes went to their reserves at the end of the fourth quarter, as all of Iowa’s starting five took the bench for the final four minutes of the game. Senior Tomi Taiwo led the Hawkeyes with 11 of Iowa’s 26 bench points.

Iowa sophomore Caitlin Clark notched her 16th double-double of the season, registering 27 points and 10 assists. Senior center Monika Czinano and junior guard Gabbie Marshall also ended the day in double figures, with 18 and 13, respectively.

The Hawkeyes will advance to play 10th-seeded Creighton in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday. The tip time is yet to be announced.